State flag contest kicks off

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that the Illinois Flag Commission will begin accepting public submissions for a new state flag design beginning today.

The commission will accept design ideas for consideration from the public — online or via mail — until Oct. 18. The commission also plans to work with schools and local libraries to inform Illinoisans about the process and encourage residents to take part.

The commission was created in 2023 after Senate Bill 1818, sponsored by State Sen. Doris Turner (48th District, Springfield) and State Representative Kam Buckner (26th District, Chicago) was signed into law.

“I’m excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state,” said Giannoulias whose office is responsible for chairing the commission.

“The symbols that represent and unify our state are important and this presents an excellent opportunity to engage Illinoisans and showcase their pride.”

The commission will select 10 designs based on how they reflect the identity of Illinois and will host an online public survey for residents to vote on their favorites or to keep the current flag. Voting will begin Jan. 1 and last around two months.

Some general guidance for submissions includes:

• Design elements can include natural features of the state, history and culture of the state.

• No limit on flag shape or ratio but designs may be edited by the commission.

• No limit on colors but recommended less than three colors for clarity of design.

Participants can visit <a href="https://www.ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a> and upload online or submit their design via mail addressed to Illinois Flag Commission, Howlett Building, Room 476, 501 S. Second St., Springfield, IL 62756.

Participants are required to provide their first and last name, address, email address and phone number. They are also required to explain their relationship to Illinois and provide a description of their flag entry (each category limited to 500 characters).

To upload an image, the file will need to be 5 MB or less and in PNG, GIF or JPG format.

There should be no watermarks or frames around the image.

By submitting a design to the commission, the designer is authorizing the commission and the state of Illinois to take ownership of the design.

Persons under 18 may submit designs if submitted in coordination with a parent/ guardian, teacher or adult mentor.

Designs cannot be copied from other designs or use existing logos or copyrighted materials; however, the design can include elements or reproductions of the State Seal or any prior Illinois State flag.

Designs cannot be AI generated.

Submissions are limited to three per person.

Submissions from outside the United States, i.e. military bases, need to be made by regular mail.

After public feedback, the commission will report its findings to the Illinois General Assembly, whose members will vote on whether to adopt a new flag or retain the current flag design.

The bill allows for the commission to evaluate if a new state flag would better represent the state’s diversity of urban, suburban and rural communities and inspire renewed state pride among Illinoisans.

Illinois has joined other states in seeking a new state flag design. Minnesota unveiled its new flag in December 2023, using a similar method to the one adopted by Illinois. Both Michigan and Maine are also considering an official change in their state flags.