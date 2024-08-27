Corn fields add to muggy, humid Midwestern temps

It’s not just the heat; it’s the humidity and corn sweat that makes muggy Midwestern summers feel even hotter.

In agricultural states, such as Illinois, large-scale fields of corn releasing water through their leaves boost humidity levels, making people feel hotter. One acre of corn can add between 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water a day to the atmosphere, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Because the state has <a href="https://www.nass.usda.gov/Quick_Stats/Ag_Overview/stateOverview.php?state=ILLINOIS&year=2024" target="_blank">over 10 million acres of corn fields</a>, that equates to 48 billion gallons daily — or enough to fill 72,727 Olympic-sized swimming pools on a daily basis.

WCIA Meteorologist Jacob Dickey posted to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/share/p/Bh4bVrqk93jAmVUC" target="_blank">his Facebook</a> about corn sweat.

“As the corn is mature now, we see a very high amount of water released into the air, making it muggier than it normally would be,” Dickey said. “The presence of water vapor in such high amounts often means we no longer see actual air temperatures in the 100s unless we are in severe drought, but our heat index values are sometimes above 115 to 120 degrees (Fahrenheit).

“We utilize the heat index value because it is a great measure on how the soupy air will impact your body’s ability to cool itself with sweat,” he wrote in the post. “If the air is full of water vapor, the sweat on your body cannot evaporate as quickly to cool you off, leaving your more susceptible to heat stress.”

Indianapolis-based meteorologist Matt Standridge posted to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/mattstandridgewx/posts/pfbid0bUWLiamSUebqRWwF7SzM5nGawNL5h5tLBXmqUyEBayrAFakSwvxy5UWKyqRfSdoel" target="_blank">his Facebook</a> that the water uses the heat to evaporate itself and release back to the atmosphere as water vapor. This way the heat will not damage the plant.

“Plus, the water is used to help carry nutrients and sugars throughout the corn stalk and leaves,” he wrote.

<strong>YEARS OF STUDY</strong>

Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford, with the Illinois State Water Survey, said scientists in major agricultural states have studied how crops affect local weather patterns since the mid-1980s.

“The amount of humidity coming off crops does matter,” said Ford. “It’s less than what’s being blown in off the Gulf of Mexico, but our growing crops do have a documented impact.”

Corn doesn’t actually sweat, said Doug Gucker, an University of Illinois Extension local foods small farms educator serving central Illinois. It breathes.

“It is more like when humans exhale; our breath has a higher water content than the surrounding air,” said Gucker. “It is the same thing in the cornfield, except plants do not have lungs, so they transpire.”

When temperatures are high, plants open pores on their leaves called stomata, bringing in oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide and excess water. The water evaporates, cooling the plant.

Corn growth peaks around the same time summer temperatures do, intensifying the effect.

“Corn is a grass,” said Russel Higgins, Extension commercial agriculture educator in Northern Illinois. “It’s taller and has more leaf area, so it transpires more water than a soybean crop. The corn crop demand for water also peaks earlier in the season than it does for the soybean crop.”

The hotter it is, the more plants transpire, as long as they have available water.

Most Illinois heat waves come with higher levels of humidity, said Ford. Some of that is from the state’s more than 10 million acres of corn.

“In the summer, we have an actively growing crop as well as natural vegetation,” said Ford. “That means that a pretty decent amount of our humidity near the surface is coming from transpiration.”

Emily Steele of University of Illinois Extension Office contributed to this story. For Steele’s full story, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3MnySJ4" target="_blank">bit.ly/3MnySJ4</a>.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

The Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency has shared a list of cooling centers available for residents in Kankakee County.

• Bourbonnais: Bourbonnais Public Library (250 W. John Casey Road)

• Bradley: Bradley Public Library (296 N. Fulton Ave.)

• Grant Park: Community Center (209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park)

• Hopkins Park: Village Hall (13043 East 2260S Road)

• Kankakee (city and county): Kankakee Public Library (201 E. Merchant St.); Kankakee County Health Department (2390 W. Station St.); River Valley Metro Mass Transit buses serve as cooling locations when heat index hits 100 degrees and is in effect for the remainder of the day.

• Manteno: Leo Hassett Community Center (211 N. Main St.)

• Momence: Edward Chipman Public Library (126 N. Locust St.)

• Pembroke: Pembroke Township Senior Center (4019 S. Wheeler Road)

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>

The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency has shared a list cooling centers available for residents in Iroquois County, ensuring the most vulnerable residents are safe during the upcoming hot summer days. The centers offer air-conditioned relief during periods of extreme heat or when an Excessive Heat Advisory or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

In addition, residents are encouraged to ensure their senior relatives, friends and neighbors, and others whose health may be affected by extreme heat, are safe during high-temperature days. Churches and other organized groups are also asked to check-in on the well-being of their members.

The following locations will be available during their standard business hours:

• Ashkum: Ashkum Coliseum (117 E. Main St.)

• Chebanse: Chebanse Community Building (185 S. Chestnut St.)

• Cissna Park: Village Hall (109 W. Church St.)

• Gilman: City Hall (215 N. Central St.); Iroquois West CUSD #10 (529 E. Second St.)

• Milford: Community Center within City Hall (15 S. West Ave.); Milford Christian Church (811 E. Hickory St.)

• Sheldon: Sheldon Public Library (125 N. Fifth St.)

• Watseka: Watseka Public Library (201 S. Fourth St.); Watseka Park District (110 S. Third St.); Walmart (1790 E. Walnut St.); Trinity Church (1658 E. Walnut St.); Iroquois County CUSD #9 Administration Office (1411 Lafayette St.)