Small Equipment Grant Program applications available through state fire marshal office

According to an announcement from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, applications now are being accepted for the Small Equipment Grant Program.

“When first responders have access to new or updated equipment, it allows them to perform their jobs better,” Joyce said. “This grant program helps ensure these services are receiving the support they need to protect our communities.”

The Small Equipment Grant Program assists fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those experiencing difficulty in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The grants allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small tools and equipment they otherwise might not be able to afford.

A total of $4 million in funding will be available through this year’s program to eligible fire departments and EMS services. All interested departments should send an application to OSFM electronically or postmarked no later than Oct. 1, 2024.

For more information and to fill out an application, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/mrysbp9p" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/mrysbp9p</a>.