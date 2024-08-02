Pritzker says America deserves better after Trump calls Harris 'fake'

Illinois took center stage in national politics this week after former President Donald Trump made comments about Vice President Kamala Harris’ race.

Trump made headlines for comments about Harris in Chicago with the National Association of Black Journalists Wednesday.

“Because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person,” Trump said.

Harris later said it’s the “same old show” from Trump.

“The divisiveness and the disrespect, and let me just say the American people deserve better,” she said in Houston, Texas, Wednesday evening.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared on CNN to respond to Trump.

“Donald Trump of course was not just disrespectful but showed his true nature and I think the rest of us can see the racism coming through him,” Pritzker told Anderson Cooper. “This guy is a homophobe, a xenophobe, he’s a racist and a misogynist, and he shows it every day.”

Pritzker continues to make national news as a possible running mate for Harris. The Democratic National Convention begins Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Trump doesn’t have the stamina to take on Harris during a 90 minute debate after cutting short his appearance with Black journalists in Chicago, Pritzker said.

“He couldn’t last today and he was sitting down. Imagine him standing up for 90 minutes against frankly a real grilling by a real prosecutor,” Pritzker said.

During the 36 minutes Trump was in Chicago, he noted several times event organizers were 30 minutes late getting started. Trump had to leave Chicago to head for Pennsylvania Wednesday, the first trip to the state since the July 13 attempted assassination in Butler. Trump spoke for 90 minutes in front of thousands.

“No matter how much Kamala Harris tries to change her image, she cannot change this fact: She is the most extreme liberal candidate in the history of our country by far,” Trump said. “She is an extreme radical-left lunatic.”

Trump later told rally goers Harris is “fake, fake, fake,” and he will “fight, fight, fight.”

The election is Nov. 5.