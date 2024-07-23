Dems seek unity, calm

CHICAGO — With President Joe Biden no longer the Democratic Party’s nominee, the party’s national convention could be full of intrigue.

About 740,000 Illinois voters voted for Biden to be the Democratic nominee for president in the March primary in Illinois, 91% of the votes Democrats cast. Biden announced Sunday he would not seek reelection. He later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee at the convention next month.

The endorsements for Harris continue to pour in, including from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pritzker said through his campaign Monday. “It’s important to be thoughtful about what’s next for the Democratic Party and for the country, which is why I spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November. I am also cognizant of the unique role we play here in Illinois as hosts of the Democratic National Convention.”

Elgie Sims Jr., D-Chicago, whose districts include portions of Kankakee County, is an Illinois delegate at the convention. He will help select the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, is a Biden delegate and urged for a strong ticket. He wouldn’t discount Pritzker possibly being on the ticket as a vice-presidential candidate.

“And he’s already proven that he understands how to be inclusive,” Ford said. “He understands how to have a big tent and work with people.”

As for how it plays out on the convention floor, Ford hopes there’s unity for whatever ticket emerges.

“Whereas individuals in our party start fighting and possibly causing looting and rioting in the streets,” Ford said.

Democrats from across the country meet in Chicago for their national convention beginning Aug. 19. Whoever the party selects to be its presidential and vice-presidential candidates will take on the ticket of former Republican President Donald Trump and Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance in the Nov. 5 election.

In May, Pritzker signed a hastily enacted measure prohibiting a statehouse candidate from the November ballot if they didn’t run in a party primary, calling it an ethics bill. State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, said what’s transpiring at the top of the Democrat’s ticket is hypocritical.

“For Illinois state House or Illinois state Senate candidates, if it’s unethical and these backroom deals are terrible, what does it say when it’s the president of the United States?” Plummer told The Center Square.

Ford said the national party’s rules are meant to handle such situations.

“It’s not even a new process. This is something that is in writing for the Democrats and the Republicans to be able to do in case of emergency, or in the case that the current presumptive nominee is not capable or willing to run again,” Ford said.

The Illinois State Board of Elections said Illinois’ ballot won’t be certified until Aug. 23, after the DNC, which begins Aug. 19 in Chicago.