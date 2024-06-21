Several new Illinois laws go into effect on July 1

Several new laws go into effect on July 1 in Illinois, many of which were controversial when adopted.

Tipped workers in Chicago who make less than minimum wage will see an increase in how much they make. Chicago is the largest city in the country to voluntarily phase out subminimum wages.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, was instrumental in making sure the measure didn’t go statewide.

“The practical impact of this legislation is dire for many Illinois operators,” said Toia. “If this legislation becomes law, here is what we can expect; layoffs for servers, bartenders, bussers and runners, fewer hours for servers, and higher costs for the consumer.”

Undocumented immigrants will be able to get an Illinois driver’s license starting July 1. This will replace the current Temporary Visitor's Driver’s License (TVDL) that over 300,000 people in Illinois currently have.

“They know and the officer knows that this form of ID essentially serves as an admission of being undocumented or having a temporary visa,” said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias during a June news conference. “TVDLs have become the ‘Scarlet Letter’ of someone's immigration status and sadly exposes them to discrimination or immigration enforcement.”

Undocumented immigrants must still pass a driving test, have valid insurance, provide identification documents and prove Illinois residency for at least one year.

The Freeland Worker Protection Act also goes into effect, which adds protections for independent contractors against threats and discrimination.

Another new law makes changes to the administration of school assessment tests. Illinois school boards must hold a public vote prior to approving a new contract for any assessment tests given to students.

Another new law requires parents who are social media influencers to set up a trust fund for their child if they earn income from the child’s likeness.