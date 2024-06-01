Rowe appointed to leadership roles within Illinois State Bar Association

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe has been appointed to serve on two key committees of the Illinois State Bar Association, namely the ISBA Committee on Criminal Justice and the ISBA Committee on Sentencing & Corrections.

The Criminal Justice Committee is an opportunity to work on statewide issues to strengthen public safety and the protection of victims of crime. This work includes informing legislative activity and making policy recommendations to state criminal justice agencies.

A Democrat, Rowe has been Kankakee County state’s attorney since 2016.

The Sentencing & Corrections Committee serves to improve correctional facilities in Illinois and to implement the Uniform Code of Corrections, including sentencing provisions.

“I look forward to Kankakee County having a seat at these tables as we work on issues such as public safety, criminal sentencing and the protection of victims of crime,” Rowe said in a news release.

“I can’t wait to have these frank discussions with state legislators on all that needs to be fixed in our criminal justice system — we need to eliminate probation for sex offenders, we need to expand the list of detainable offenses under the Safe-T Act, and strike a safer balance of fierce and restorative justice in Illinois’ sentencing laws. This is an opportunity to speak truth to power, and I look forward to serving in this capacity.”

The appointments run through 2025. The first meeting of the Committees will take place June 6 and 7 at the ISBA’s Annual Business Meeting.