Annunciation Greek to memorialize WWII vets, recognize support for Civil Rights Movement

Twenty-seven men from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee went off to World War II.

Astonishingly, defying all odds, all 27 men came back safe and sound at the end of the war, returning to their families.

Later this year, hopefully by the church’s annual festival, a plaque will be erected honoring those 27 men.

The plaque will be part of an overall memorial to be dedicated during the festival, set for Oct. 6. A number of dignitaries will be invited to the installation ceremony. Built in 1925, Annunciation is nearing the celebration of its 100th year serving at 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Father Nicholas Greanias has been the pastor for eight years and constructing the memorial has been a goal of his.

He has a photo with most of the World War II veterans, 25 out of the 27, gathered together after the war. Many are still in their uniforms.

The plaque will be part of a memorial located across the street from the church. The area is already in the process of being landscaped and three large boulders will be brought in to be the home of several plaques.

Part of the memorial, Greanias said, will honor the veterans. There also will be a religious icon. Another section will emphasize brotherhood with a major theme being the church’s support of civil rights.

The brotherhood plaque will be a reproduction of a famous Life Magazine cover. The March 26, 1965, cover shows Archbishop Iakovos, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of North and South America, participating in the Selma, Ala., march for the Civil Rights Movement with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Born Demetrios Koukouzis, Iakovos led the Greek Orthodox church in the Americas for 37 years. He died in 2005.

Greanias said Pat Polk, the organizer of the Dr. Martin Luther King Foundation in Kankakee County, is one of his inspirations. She invited him to participate, and he has done so. The photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Archbishop Iakovos has been reprinted in the local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program book.

Greanias noted all of the men who served in the war since have passed. He performed services for the last one, John Nickols, several years ago. The exact circumstances of where the men served are not known, but at least one, Greanias said, was a war hero. There is a master sergeant in the middle of the photo with several medals.

One part of history is certain. In the years leading up to World War II, the Greek church had tremendous softball and bowling teams. The church archives include many laminated stories recounting its championships, along with trophies marking its victories.

The original idea behind the memorial, Greanias said, came from longtime parish president Andy Nicholos.

The memorial is being funded by a grant from the Hellenic Foundation of Chicago.

Greanias said the parish has 75 families. That includes a number of people who have converted along their religious journey.