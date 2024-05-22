'Portrait of a Soldier' now at Kankakee library, exhibit pays tribute to those who gave all

It might surprise you to learn that 300 men and women from Illinois have died in combat defending their country since the terror attack of 9/11.

And those 300 are commemorated in an exhibit called Portrait of a Soldier. Each man and woman, soldier, sailor and airman, who has died in action in the nation’s wars since Sept. 11, 2001, has been hand drawn in black and white.

The portraits, all of them, are displayed on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library now through May 29, closing the Wednesday after Memorial Day.

The exhibition is free. Portrait of a Soldier was started in 2006 by then-Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn. It has been shown in many locations around the state. When the exhibit opened on May 18, there were remarks by former-Gov. Quinn, as well as State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

The idea behind the portraits came from Cameron Schilling. Schilling was working at the time for his dad, John Schilling, who was then the director of the Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon. John has since retired, but the funeral home is still a family-run business.

A young man from Mattoon, Charles Neeley, had been killed in Iraq and there was an outpouring of grief in the community.

Cameron saw the pain of the grieving family.

“I just wanted to give them something,” he said.

An amateur artist, he did a head-and-shoulders black-and-white drawing of Neeley. The family was deeply moved by the gift. At that time, Quinn was attending the funerals of the Illinois servicemen and women who had been killed in action. Someone from Quinn’s staff saw Schilling’s drawing and a project was born.

Schilling had taken art classes in college. He studied at Eastern Illinois University and then did graduate work at the University of Illinois-Springfield. But he was not a professional artist.

Schilling would draw the pictures by looking at a photo, but it wasn’t always easy to get the right photo. The pictures would take Schilling about three or four hours to do. What he learned during the process was that families were yearning to tell the stories of their son or daughter.

Quinn’s idea was to gather the drawings and have an exhibit.

Schilling said every generation in his family, with the exception of the current one, had a history of serving in the military.

Schilling said the sketch effort was the “best” thing he’s ever done. In 2015, he turned the project over to another artist, Kiana Jeremiah. Schilling now lives in Maryland and works for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a decidedly non-artistic job.

Local residents will see that the exhibit includes a drawing of Ryan Beaupre. Beaupre, a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and Illinois Wesleyan University, died on March 21, 2003, at the very opening of Operation Iraqi Freedom when his helicopter crashed. He was the first combat death from Kankakee County since Vietnam.

He was an honor roll student, an Illinois State Scholar and part of a state championship 1,600-meter relay track team.

“He was the type of kid that people hoped their son would grow up to be,” one teacher said at the time.

Now, Beaupre’s likeness, along with others who gave what Abraham Lincoln once said was “the last full measure of devotion,” will be on exhibit at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St.