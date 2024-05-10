Ascension hospital system experiences cybersecurity threat

This week Ascension, which has 14 Illinois hospitals including Kankakee’s Ascension Saint Mary, experienced a threat to the hospital system’s cybersecurity.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that a suspected cyberattack disrupted clinical operations at Ascension, which has about 150 sites of care in Illinois, including the 14 hospitals.

Ascension Illinois spokeswoman Olga Solares said in a Thursday email to the Tribune that the Illinois hospitals were still providing all patient care services as of Thursday afternoon, though some medical procedures had to be rescheduled and there have been several IT service interruptions.

Ascension said it’s investigating the situation including what information, if any, might have been compromised. If any individuals’ personal information has been potentially exposed, Ascension said it will notify and support those individuals.

In a media release posted to the Ascension website, the company said that it “detected unusual activity in our network systems” on Wednesday and that “we have determined this is a cybersecurity incident.”

“We are working around the clock with internal and external advisors to investigate, contain, and restore our systems following a thorough validation and screening process,” the release continued. “Our investigation and restoration work will take time to complete, and we do not have a timeline for completion.”

The release, which is available in its entirety at <a href="https://www.about.ascension.org/cybersecurity-event" target="_blank">about.ascension.org/cybersecurity-event</a>, said that “safely caring for patients remains our highest priority as we navigate this cybersecurity incident.”

A call to Solares from the Daily Journal was not returned.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 also experienced a threat to the school system’s cybersecurity this week. Superintendent Adam Ehrman issued the following statement via email to the Daily Journal:

“We recently identified suspicious network activity and took swift action to secure the District network. We also began working with third-party computer specialists to perform a thorough investigation into the incident and assist with our response.

“Our team is continuing to work diligently to minimize impact wherever possible, and already has our network back up and running. Most importantly, over a year ago we identified that an eventual cyberattack was unavoidable thus we bulked up our backup and disaster recovery solutions for the district including converting our data management system to a cloud based account.

“Thanks to the measures we have in place, together with the quick response of our IT team, this incident was caught and stopped with minimal impact.”