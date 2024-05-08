Small biz unhappy with presidential campaign

A new survey of small business owners shows that many don’t feel the candidates for president of the United States are paying enough attention to small business issues.

Survey <a href="https://www.goldmansachs.com/citizenship/10000-small-businesses/US/infographics/sbos-see-dramatic-increase-in-the-cost-of-doing-business/index.html" target="_blank">data</a> from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices shows that 55% of small business owners said they’re dissatisfied with the way candidates have been addressing small business issues, like inflation.

“America’s small business owners today are experiencing operating costs that are increasingly unaffordable,” said Sari Waiz, president of Wize Choice Creations in Northbrook.

Additional findings from the survey include that small business owners across the country are reporting significant inflationary impacts on the costs of doing business. Compared to just three months ago, 71% say inflationary pressures have increased on their businesses and 49% say they’ve had to raise the prices on their goods or services over that period.

Business owners also cited small business tax policies, regulatory burden on small businesses and access to affordable capital.

Notably, 20% of small business owners say they’re undecided on who they will support for president, compared to just 12% of the general public declaring themselves undecided. The survey showed that 78% said a candidate’s small business policy position is an important factor as they decide how to vote in the 2024 elections.

“I just wish that our elected officials would stop fighting amongst themselves and actually do something for the American people,” said Waiz.

The nationwide survey of 1,259 small business owners was taken April 15-20. Respondents came from 47 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Washington, D.C.