Get Real ID

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is urging residents to get Real IDs.

After May 7, 2025, federal law will require domestic travelers on commercial flights to have Real ID-compliant identification.

According to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, less than 24% of state residents have Real ID cards.

“Our primary goal is getting the word out, so that a year from now, we’re not experiencing crazy lines at our DMV facilities and major issues at our airports,” Giannoulias said.

In launching the “Get Real” campaign, Giannoulias said the message to Illinoisans is clear.

“Don’t procrastinate, and get real. Get real, real ID, get it?” Giannoulias added.

Transportation Security Administration Federal Security Director Jim Spriggs said the 9-11 Commission recommended that the federal government set security standards for drivers licenses and ID cards.

“The idea is that we want to know who is boarding our aircraft, and we want to verify that the person standing at the checkpoint is who they say they are,” Spriggs said.

Giannoulias launched the “Get Real” campaign to create awareness.

“We strongly encourage residents to get real before the deadline, to avoid any added headaches at our airports or at our DMV facilities,” he said.

Travelers will still be able to board flights with a valid U.S. passport, which is already Real ID-compliant.