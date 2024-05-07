New film celebrates 100th anniversary of Route 66

It stretches across the country and passes through Illinois in the likes of Wilmington and Pontiac.

It’s a historical landmark that soon is turning 100.

“Route 66: The Main Street of America” soon will be released in celebration of the historic highway’s 100th anniversary. The film, by First+Main Films, recently won designation as an Official U.S. Route 66 Centennial Project. It’s a feature-length documentary.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker John Paget, the documentary aims to capture the resilience and revitalization of America’s Main Street. Paget, known for his deep roots on Route 66, previously directed the acclaimed 1994 documentary “Route 66: An American Odyssey.”

“John Paget’s experience and expertise bring a unique perspective to this story,” said Jim Jenner, producer of Paget’s first documentaries, in a news release.

The film will be part of the nationwide Route 66 centennial celebration, with a national PBS broadcast and a screening tour down the historic highway from Chicago to Los Angeles. This special road trip premiere will feature screenings at 26 historic theaters and drive-ins, providing communities along Route 66 an opportunity to connect with their own stories on screen.

Michael Wallis, author of “Route 66: The Mother Road,” has collaborated with Paget on previous films and praised his work for capturing the true spirit of the iconic route.

“It is exciting to join the Paget team once again as we prepare to mark the centennial of Route 66 with a fresh look at the road that served as ‘America’s Main Street,’” said Wallis in a news release.

William Thomas, chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and a member of the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission, expressed enthusiasm for the film’s unique theatrical release and road trip screening tour, calling it a “gift” for Route 66 communities.

Principal cinematography for the new documentary kicks off this week in El Reno, Okla., where the crew will cover the annual Fried Onion Burger Day Festival.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Route 66: The Main Street of America’ will begin filming right here in Oklahoma, the state with more miles of the Mother Road than any other,” said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell in a news release.

“This documentary will play a major role in the countdown to the Route 66 Centennial in 2026, a celebration that will bring tourism and sales tax revenue to towns across America.”

Fans of Route 66 can sign up for behind-the-scenes updates and follow the crew during the production. For more information about First+Main Films and “Route 66: The Main Street of America,” go to <a href="https://www.MainStreetofAmerica.com" target="_blank">MainStreetofAmerica.com</a>.