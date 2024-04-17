Iroquois County residents oppose Ameren grid expansion

Ameren is in the process of upgrading its electric network, cutting a swath across Illinois in what it's calling the Central Illinois Grid Transformation.

Iroquois County is in the path of the upgrade.

It's a massive project for Ameren that includes approximately 380 miles of new or upgraded transmission lines across Central Illinois with the vast majority to be rebuilt along existing corridors and co-located with existing Ameren Illinois facilities, according to its website.

The project has some Iroquois County residents opposing the project, and a group of approximately 40 residents have signed a petition. In addition, two residents, Rolfe Jaremus and Keith McTaggert, have filed a Petition to Intervene with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The petition was filed in March with the ICC.

"Basically what they're looking to do is triple the size of the electricity that's going through the poles," Jaremus said. "Actually, it's going all the way across Illinois. We saw the man upgrading the poles along 1700 [North Road] where I have a farm, and now they want to tear those out and put bigger poles in, and a number of us are opposed to that."

On Feb. 5, Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois and Ameren Illinois jointly selected and filed a proposed route with the ICC, according to its website. The ICC is reviewing the application, and a final decision is expected within a year or by Feb. 5, 2025.

It's a long process on the grid transformation, and Ameren's timeline noted construction wouldn't start until mid-2026 with the program in service in 2029.

Jaremus lives just east of Crescent City on 1700 East Road which intersects with the 1700 North Road.

The power lines run through his property (east-west) now along 1700 North Road, and the expansion of the grid calls for larger poles supporting the lines and will take more of his property.

Jaremus said Ameren upgraded the lines, which have been there for decades, approximately three years ago.

"And as part of that, one of the things that they did was they expanded their easements," he said. "They contended that they needed more [land] to make sure that there weren't any trees or any kind of permanent growth. That was within 50 feet of the line. Now they want 150-foot easement along the lines."

An easement is a legal right to cross or use someone else's land for a specific purpose. Utility companies extensively use easements.

<strong>HEALTH CONCERNS</strong>

Not only is Jaremus opposing the increased easement, he's also concerned about houses that are underneath the lines. He has five of the poles along his property, but his house isn't underneath the lines. Other houses along the proposed route are underneath the lines.

"There's a lot of studies that have been conducted, that basically say that the radiation, the microwave and electromagnetic radiation, on 345-kilowatt line is significant and can cause various health problems. So that's really why we're opposing this thing," he said.

Jaremus, 72, is retired and doesn't farm the property, but McTaggert is a farmer. The pair circulated the opposition petition (separate from the Petition to Intervene) and got 40 people, who live directly along the proposed line, to sign. In addition, by filing the Petition to Intervene, Jaremus and McTaggert will have the ability to participate in the hearings on the matter.

The residents who signed the petition opposing the expansion wrote on the document that there are many houses within a short distance of the lines and tripling the amount of radiation from these lines is "injurious to people's health."

Sam Morris, senior project manager for Ameren for the Central Illinois Grid Transformation Program, said in an email to the Daily Journal that it's working to build a more reliable and resilient energy grid for the future.

"The Central Illinois Grid Transformation Program will replace aging infrastructure, add transmission capacity and promote more access to energy sources for communities across central Illinois," he said in the statement.

"Through a robust public engagement process, we have collaborated for the past year with landowners and local stakeholders to identify and select a proposed route, with the vast majority to be rebuilt along existing corridors and co-located with existing Ameren Illinois facilities.

"As demonstrated through this program and our long track record of successfully completed projects, we value input from local stakeholders and do everything we can to be respectful to landowners," he concluded.

<strong>ICC'S INVOLVEMENT</strong>

A status hearing on Ameren's request to have its procedural schedule to go forward with the project so it can be completed on time was held on April 9. Ameren's request on its expedited schedule is being challenged by the ICC, and the matter is to be reviewed by an administrative law judge (ALJ).

In ICC's response to ALJ, it agrees that they should progress without unreasonable delay, and it's willing to continue to work with Ameren to a "mutually agreed schedule."

However, in ICC's filing, it said the "scope and magnitude of this proceeding requires a cautious and measured approach to this docket to ensue that … all parties have a sufficient opportunity to review the program."

Intervenors (Jaremus and McTaggert as well as some businesses) can suggest alternate routes with a deadline of Aug. 4. Testimony will be heard at a later date.

"Ameren does have different right of ways, and we want to know why they've chosen the one they've chosen for it's higher transmission line," Jaremus said.

There will be no hearings that will allow public comment on the project, but concerned residents can voice their opinion on an eDocket on ICC's website at <a href="https://icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2024-0088" target="_blank">icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2024-0088</a>.

The next status hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 with the ALJ, according to the eDocket. The hearings are held online through Webex, a portal similar to a Zoom meeting.

For this docket (project), the ICC is required to issue a decision by Feb. 1, 2025, according ICC officials. Toward the end of the docket, the ALJ assigned to the case will issue a proposed order for the commission’s consideration, however, the final ruling is ultimately up to the ICC’s five voting commissioners.

<strong>OTHER ISSUES</strong>

Those opposed also said they were lied to by an Ameren official during the most recent pole replacement: "We were told that there was no way that Ameren would be replacing these poles with bigger structures. We ask the court to tell Ameren to find another way," according to the petition.

Jaremus is also concerned how the grid upgrade will affect his property value, as the easement is increased as well as the size of the poles and amount of power being transmitted.

"If you have a house that's right there and like Keith McTaggart, who lives down the road, and in Gilman, they've got a whole subdivision and this thing goes right alongside it," he said.

Increasing transmission capacity to meet changing energy needs.

Supporting lower energy supply costs.

Improving energy reliability for the surrounding region and local communities.

Promoting access to diverse energy sources.

Growing economic development opportunities.

<em>Source:</em> <em>Ameren.com</em>