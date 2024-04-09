A collection of photos shows the eclipse in Kankakee County, Chicago and beyond

As the clock ticked closer and closer to 2:06 p.m. Monday, the sky became increasingly dimmer in Kankakee County. Though not in the path of totality, many flocked to the outdoors to see what they could of the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Just after 2 p.m., many folks could be seen out on the street in downtown Kankakee and beyond donning eclipse glasses that make it safe to look up at the sky without causing eye damage.

A group of about 15 people gathered near the cul de sac at Dearborn Square to witness the occasion. One described the event as “eerie,” and another remarked on the noticeable drop in temperature as the sun was eclipsed by the moon.

Various libraries around the county were offering free solar eclipse glasses for patrons. As of Saturday, Bourbonnais Public Library announced they were out of glasses. As of Monday morning, Bradley, Kankakee and Manteno libraries made the same announcement. Just before the eclipse event, Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence also was out of glasses.

Daily Journal Photo Editor Tiffany Blanchette stopped at Saint Joe State Park in Park Hills, Mo., which was in the path of totality, to capture the event.