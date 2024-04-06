2024 solar eclipse: What to know and where to go

Fans of singer Bonnie Tyler will rejoice Monday as her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” likely will be the theme song of an historic event.

Many Illinoisans will be heading south while others don futuristic-looking eyewear on Monday to take part in experiencing the total solar eclipse set to streak across the United States.

Carbondale is in the “centerline” of the path of totality — just like it was in 2017 during the last total solar eclipse.

The 2024 solar eclipse will be visible over 128 miles of Illinois, reported the Illinois Department of Transportation, who warns drivers to not only be on the lookout for heavy pedestrian traffic, but to also refrain from wearing eclipse glasses and taking photographs while driving.

Totality enters Illinois as it crosses the Missouri state line southwest in Carbondale at 1:58 p.m. The eclipse will follow a diagonal line crossing over Fairfield and exit Illinois at Mount Carmel at 2:06 p.m.

According to Associated Press, during a total solar eclipse, the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, blotting out sunlight.

On Monday, the moon’s shadow will slice a diagonal line from the southwest to the northeast across North America, briefly plunging communities along the track into darkness.

North America won’t experience totality again until 2033, but only in Alaska. The next isn’t until 2044, when totality will be confined to Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota. There won’t be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045.

<strong>WATCH ONLINE</strong>

If you’re nowhere near the path of totality or if clouds spoil your view, you can still catch the total solar eclipse online.

Weather permitting, tens of millions who live along a narrow stretch from Mexico’s Pacific coast to eastern Canada can just look skyward Monday to glimpse day turn to twilight when the moon blots out the sun.

Eclipse glasses are a must to prevent eye damage. The only time it’s safe to ditch protective glasses is during totality, or the few minutes of complete darkness.

NASA is offering several hours of streaming online and on NASA TV starting at noon from several cities along the totality path. The space agency will show telescope views of the sun and there will be appearances by scientists and space station astronauts. During the eclipse, small rockets will blast off from Wallops Island, Virginia, with science instruments into the electrically charged portion of the atmosphere near the edge of space known as the ionosphere.

To stream the eclipse, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2uu6fn9t" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2uu6fn9t</a>.

<strong>PLANETARIUM EVENT AT ONU</strong>

At 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Strickler Planetarium presents “Off the Path.” The screening is about the solar eclipse and is sponsored by Olivet Nazarene University, Strickler Planetarium and NASA Eclipse Ambassadors.

The event is free and is open to all ages.

<strong>GLASSES, EVENTS AT LIBRARIES</strong>

During library hours Saturday, stop by Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, to create a viewer to safely watch the eclipse. This is part of the library’s drop-in STEM craft events.

Free solar eclipse glasses are available at the following libraries while supplies last.

• Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Limit two pairs per person.

• Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

• Clifton Public Library, 150 E. Fourth Ave., Clifton. Glasses will be available Monday.

• Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence, has glasses available as well as a take-home craft. Two viewers available per family.

• Manteno Public Library, 10 S. Walnut St., Manteno.

<strong>OPEN SPACES</strong>

This week, Visit Kankakee County, the area’s convention and visitors bureau, shared a list of open spaces in the county where people could view the sky.

The spaces include Island Park Bridge, Momence; Kankakee Community College, Kankakee; Legacy Park, Manteno; Perry Farm Park, Bradley; Riverfront Park, Bourbonnais; Willowhaven Park, Kankakee.

Stop by the Visit Kankakee County office, 275 E. Court St., Suite 102, Kankakee, during office hours to get official eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

<strong>DOWN IN CARBONDALE</strong>

Southern Illinois University is along the path of totality, and the school kicked off events on Friday to mark the historic occasion.

And just like the last time this happened — seven years ago, in 2017 — the university has a slate of family-friendly, fun and science planned, along with its partner, NASA.

Sarah Vanvooren, director of events and outreach for SIU, said the many events will enrich the eclipse experience for the public with a diverse set of options catering to different interests, ensuring there is something for everyone.

“Our event variety will enhance engagement and allow individuals to customize their eclipse experience,” Vanvooren said. “We’re aiming to create a sense of community and shared celebration and foster a collective enjoyment of the celestial phenomenon. Overall, we’re hoping this extensive range of events contributes to a more immersive, enjoyable and memorable eclipse experience for the public.”

Science-based workshops, arts and crafts, live music, a fun run, a convention and much more span the three days leading up to the celestial event as well as Eclipse Day.

Most events are free and open to the public. Two events — Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium and Saluki Eclipse Con — are ticketed, but low cost.

Vanvooren said SIU is pulling out the stops in its collaborative efforts with NASA and Adler Planetarium to offer visitors extraordinary opportunities that will heighten their enjoyment of the total solar eclipse.

“Acknowledging the diverse audience, as well as first-time eclipse viewers and eclipse enthusiasts, we are committed to catering to the interests of all attendees,” Vanvooren said.

Thushari Jayasekara, a physics professor at Southern Illinois University, saw the 2017 eclipse from Carbondale where it was partially hidden by clouds. From her vantage point at the university’s Saluki Stadium, the spectacle disappeared right as the final bit of the sun was extinguished by the moon.

The crowd fell silent.

“It was dark, but we were not able to see the sun,” she said. The clouds parted again during totality, allowing those in Carbondale to catch a glimpse of the full effect.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard says the northeast U.S. currently has the best chance of clear skies, along with parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois.

How accurate is the eclipse weather forecast?

“The uncertainty is still pretty high,” Chenard said. The storms moving across the country make it difficult for meteorologists to predict exactly where and when clouds will arrive.

<em>— Associated Press</em>