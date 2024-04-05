Clouds may filter out views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some places

The forecast as of Thursday evening shows clouds are expected in much of the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, thanks to storms moving across the central U.S.

The eclipse will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

The peak spectacle will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness — a 115-mile-wide path that slices across the continent. That's the place to be to experience the full eclipse — most of the rest of the continent outside the path of totality will get a partial eclipse. But even in the path of totality, clouds could impact the view.

WHAT'S THE FORECAST ALONG THE ECLIPSE'S PATH?

— The weather is ever-changing, but National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard says the northeast U.S. currently has the best chance of clear skies, along with parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois.

— Canada, too, may have only light cloud cover that won't significantly impact the view. Higher, thinner clouds should still allow eclipse goers to glimpse the sun, while lower, thicker clouds could obscure the spectacle entirely.

— Parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Texas are questionable. Northeast Texas, Chenard says, "could kind of go either way at this point." Mexico may also have low to mid-level cloud cover.

___

WHERE TO FOLLOW THE ECLIPSE FORECAST

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center will update the eclipse forecast daily until Monday.

___

HOW TO VIEW THE ECLIPSE IF THERE'S CLOUD COVER IN YOUR AREA

Eclipse viewers can still watch the total solar eclipse online.

NASA will stream telescope views of the sun and on NASA TV starting at 1 p.m. EDT. Associated Press journalists will also bring live coverage of the eclipse from across the path, starting at 10 a.m. EDT with views from Mazatlán, Mexico, and other locations.

The Exploratorium museum, Time and Date and Slooh will also broadcast eclipse day views.

___

HOW ACCURATE IS THE ECLIPSE WEATHER FORECAST?

"The uncertainty is still pretty high," Chenard said. The storms moving across the country make it difficult for meteorologists to predict exactly where and when clouds will arrive.

Weather conditions in the northeast U.S. have looked promising so far, but the timing and speed of Monday's storms may influence what cloud cover looks like for the rest of the country.