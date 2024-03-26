Prices on the pump spike

It’s not hard to notice gas pump prices jumped more than 20 cents during the past week. You see it as you drive by gas stations on your route to work or on the way home.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 21.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.89 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. That’s 41.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 20 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said it’s the fourth straight week prices have increased, but it’s not uncommon to see that this time of the year.

“What is uncommon is the number of attacks on Russian oil refiners, attacks which could have ripple effects worldwide if they continue,” De Haan said. “Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere. With oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices.”

According to GasBuddy reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $3.15 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon. The national average on Monday was $3.51 per gallon, which is up 27 cents per gallon from a month ago and 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports across the country.

“Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago,” De Haan said.

Locally, gas prices ranged from $3.58 to $3.89 per gallon in Kankakee on Monday; $3.59 to $3.89 in Bourbonnais; $3.79 to $3.93 per gallon in Bradley; and $3.99 in Manteno.