Shirley Johnson, co-founder of Classic Cinemas, dies at 88

Following the passing of her husband on Aug. 16, Classic Cinemas co-founder Shirley Johnson died less than seven months later.

Willis and Shirley Johnson founded Classic Cinemas in 1977, a business that is a staple in the Kankakee community with its Meadowview and Paramount theaters.

Shirley, born on Feb. 16, 1936, passed away March 2 at the age of 88. Willis passed away Aug. 16 at the age of 86. The couple shared 46 years of marriage.

The company, which is now headed by son Chris Johnson (CEO), posted a tribute to Shirley on its social media.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved co-founder, Shirley Johnson. Shirley was a mother, grandmother, and a benevolent advocate for the arts.

“She, along with Willis Johnson, started Classic Cinemas in 1977, creating a brand that still thrives today. Her presence was felt by everyone whose life she touched and by the countless who had never met her yet have been graced by her kindness and generosity. We can only imagine that Shirley and Willis have reunited and are still watching movies together — side by side.”

After extensive renovation and modernization in keeping with its heritage, the Johnsons’ Classic Cinemas reopened the Paramount on Dec. 15, 1988, according to the company’s website.

In December 1990, the Johnson family purchased the Meadowview.

The business currently operates 16 movie theaters with 137 screens. Arguably the most famous theater is the Tivoli Theatre, which originally opened in 1928 in Downers Grove. In the 1970s, the building was owned by Willis and, in 1978, the opportunity arose to operate the theater.

“One night, the owner of the theater just up and left town,” Chris recalled in an interview last year with the Daily Journal.

“Dad told my mother, ‘I guess we are going to run a movie theater.’”

According to Shirley’s obituary, there will be a memorial visitation at 9 a.m. March 29 at Cappetta’s West Suburban Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4920 Main St., Downers Grove.

She graduated from York High School in 1954 and studied at Elmhurst College. Early in her career as a business professional, Shirley rose through the ranks at Miles Laboratory to become Advertising Manager. In her role as co-founder of Tivoli Enterprises, Inc., operators of Classic Cinemas, she worked out of the spotlight to give opportunities to many local organizations.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.