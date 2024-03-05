Change to summer blend spikes gas prices

There’s always a reason the price for a gallon of gas at the pumps takes a big jump. The current hit is seasonal.

Average gas prices in Illinois rose more by than 23 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $3.70 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois.

The annual changeover to the summer blend is the main reason for the big jump in the price for a gallon of gas.

“A majority of the nation’s 50 states have seen gasoline prices rise, with the national average posting a gain for the second straight week, a trend that is hardly surprising for this time of year, and will likely continue as the entire nation has now made the first step toward summer gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a news release.

Gas prices in Illinois are 55.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 20.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices on Monday in Kankakee ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.59 per gallon, according to the GasBuddy app. In Bourbonnais, prices per gallon ranged from $3.39 to $3.59, while in Bradley prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.59 per gallon.

In Manteno, the price for a gallon of gas was at $3.59 per gallon on Monday, according to the GasBuddy app. In Watseka, the price was also at $3.59 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $3.04 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon a difference of $1.95. The actual average increase was 23.7 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose 10 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $3.34 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The pinch at the pump has been manageable for now, with prices about 30 cents higher than mid-January, but that will likely change as we enter the madness we tend to see in March with refinery maintenance hitting its peak, impacting how much gasoline can be produced as we make the changeover to the summer blends. This always crimps supply, leading to further gas price increases,” De Haan said.