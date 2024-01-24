Top producers

Illinois farmers once again led the nation in total soybean production in 2023.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that Illinois soybean farmers raised nearly 649 million bushels, a 4% decrease from the year before. Iowa came in second in terms of soybean production.

“The resiliency of the farmers to continue to grow and harvest such a great crop, it is just the perfect place to do it,” said Illinois Soybean Association CEO John Lumpe.

While U.S. growers produced more than earlier estimates, actual production was down 2.5%.

The main destination of soybean exports from the U.S. are China, Mexico and Egypt with a total export value of over $34 billion.

Lumpe said they are always searching for ways to expand the soybean market.

“Our board sits down and we are constantly looking at new markets and new opportunities, not only for the whole soybean, but for the soybean oil and the soybean meal,” said Lumpe.

Illinois fell out of first place in terms of corn production. Illinois’ 2.28 billion bushels of corn made it the second-highest producer in the U.S. Only Iowa was higher at 2.5 billion bushels.

The U.S. produced 15.3 billion bushels of corn, which was an increase of 12.4% over 2022.

For all principal crops, Kansas led the nation in planted acreage, followed by Iowa, North Dakota, Illinois and Texas.