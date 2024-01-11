State's population continues decline

Illinois’ population loss was the second worst in the nation last year, according to a survey by moving company United Van Lines.

The latest survey from United Van Lines ranked which states are seeing the highest of residents leaving their state. Illinois was second in the nation for residents lost to other states and Chicago had the second-highest outbound rate at 62.8% behind only Detroit, according to the survey.

Other numbers from moving company U-Haul show that only California and Massachusetts ranked lower than Illinois for outbound moves.

This followed U.S. Census numbers that <a href="https://www.thecentersquare.com/illinois/article_054e9ed8-9eba-11ee-a750-6bbee129e5f7.html" target="_blank">showed</a> Illinois’ 10th year of net out migration in the tens of thousands.

Bryce Hill of the Illinois Policy Institute told The Center Square that the Land of Lincoln’s high taxes have significantly affected people leaving.

“When we look at surveys of Illinoisans in general, over half of them say that they have thought about moving if they had a chance,” Hill said. “The number one reason people cite is high taxes.”

Hill said the numbers from United Van Lines, the U.S. Census Bureau and U-Haul show that Illinois needs to do a better job incentivizing people to stay.

“We are the worst state for departures according to United Van Lines. We are among the worst in the nation when it comes to outmigration according to the Census Bureau, and what that says is that Illinois is not offering residents an attractive proposition,” Hill said.

Many Illinoisans have left for warmer weather, but others are leaving for neighboring states.

“The top two destinations, the first was Florida, which attracts around 21,000 Illinoisans a year,” Hill said. “The second most popular destination is Indiana, which sees about 17,000 residents a year.”

The population decline also includes large companies leaving the state over the past several years, as Boeing, McDonald’s and Citadel have all announced they would be looking at other states for their headquarters.

Cory Hall, U-Haul district vice president, said people and companies are moving to states with a friendlier business climate.

“The lower cost of living, taxes, for those companies, obviously is a huge investment for them,” Hall said. “For the employees moving with them, it is a pay increase because you’re not paying state income taxes, and your property taxes are substantially lower here than in some larger cities.”

According to United Van Lines, resident exodus in Illinois comprised 61.3% of total migration, with 38.7% of movers being inbound.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently <a href="https://www.thecentersquare.com/illinois/article_df4c8f00-aa81-11ee-93e6-dbcf4507974d.html" target="_blank">downplayed</a> the population estimates and announced some areas have been undercounted.

“I’m pleased that the Census Bureau has recognized the undercounting that I and many members of Illinois’ Congressional Delegation have worked to remedy since the 2020 census results were first released,” Pritzker said in a statement. “This correction will bring in millions in additional federal funding for crucial programs and help to ensure future counts reflect the true number of Illinois residents.”