Free grant writing training Thursday at Ascension Saint Mary

KANKAKEE — Grants often can be the lifeblood of a nonprofit organization so knowing how to write a grant application is beneficial.

From 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday at Ascension St. Mary Franco Conference Center, 500 W. Court St., Kankakee, a free grant writing training session will be led by Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 Assistant Superintendent James Duggan. The workshop is hosted by United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties as the organization prepares for its kick off of the 2024-25 Community Investment Grant process.

The workshop is free to attend and no registration is required. Attendees will gain key grant writing insights from first-hand experience and will receive a brief overview of United Way’s annual grant process.

For questions and more information, email info@myunitedway.org.