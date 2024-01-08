City, state offering grants for small business owners

As small businesses continue to build their way back following the pandemic, the city of Kankakee and the state of Illinois are offering ways to help.

In two separate grant options, with application processes open this month, there is a chance for small businesses locally and around the state to receive funding.

<strong>KANKAKEE WORKS</strong>

The city of Kankakee has allocated over $350,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act award to fund a local small business grant program titled Kankakee Works. This program is intended to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency by focusing on the needs of for-profit small businesses within city limits.

Grant awards up to $30,000 will help businesses keep their doors open, protect local jobs threatened by the pandemic, support community recovery and increase resiliency, according to a description on the grant’s website.

Eligible businesses may apply for cash assistance to help mitigate the impacts of revenue reductions associated with the pandemic. The city expects to award approximately 20 businesses a one-time cash grant.

This is a reimbursement program; award payments will be made following execution of a city/grantee contract and the city’s receipt, review and acceptance of expense documentation. Grantees will be reimbursed for eligible expenses with appropriate documentation in an amount not to exceed $30,000. Expenses must have been incurred between March 3, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2024.

The application process opens Jan. 16 and closes Feb. 13. Pending Kankakee City Council approval, award announcements are expected to be made on March 12.

The contract start date is April 8 and the contract ends Dec. 17. The last day to submit the reimbursement request is Oct. 18.

For eligibility and application information, go to <a href="http://tinyurl.com/bdffhkd7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bdffhkd7</a>. The application process is being overseen by the city’s Economic and Community Development Agency.

<strong>ILLINOIS B2B GRANTS</strong>

Illinois B2B NewBiz will provide financial relief to businesses that started during the pandemic in the industries most impacted by the pandemic. Businesses that started during the pandemic have not been eligible for state grants and most federal emergency support provided for emergency relief to small businesses thus far.

To be eligible, businesses must have started operations between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Businesses must have had gross receipts of at least $25,000 and up to $20 million in 2021.

For additionally criteria and eligibility, as well as applications, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4a7yvmt5" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4a7yvmt5</a>.

The application process is now open and will close Thursday. Applicants may receive up to $30,000 in grant funding.