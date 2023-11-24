Ballot access window opens Monday; energy grants announced

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Ballot access window opens Monday </strong></p><p dir="ltr">Republican and Democratic candidates for the March 19 primary are preparing to begin turning in their nominating petitions.</p><p dir="ltr">The doors will open at the Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield Monday morning. Candidates for 118 state House and 23 state Senate seats, 17 seats for the U.S. House of Representatives and 77 judicial vacancies are up for consideration.</p><div id="tncms-region-article_instory_top" class="tncms-region hidden-print"> The window to turn in petitions for consideration closes Dec. 4.</div><p dir="ltr"><strong>State health plan comments being accepted</strong></p><p dir="ltr">The Illinois Department of Public Health will hold a series of virtual public hearings Nov. 28-30 to seek public comment on the State Health Assessment and the State Health Improvement Plan.</p><p dir="ltr">The two documents are components of a statewide five-year plan to improve the health of Illinoisans by addressing the priority public health issues of communities.</p><p dir="ltr">The comments gathered during the virtual meeting or in writing will be taken into consideration in developing the final version of the documents, which will be presented to the Illinois General Assembly by the end of the year.</p><p dir="ltr"><strong>Energy grants announced </strong></p><p dir="ltr">The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has launched $25 million in taxpayer funding for the Equitable Energy Future Grants Program in an effort to grow the clean energy workforce in Illinois through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.</p><p dir="ltr">Officials said the program supports renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in low-income and disadvantaged communities to grow and diversify the clean energy ecosystem in Illinois. Grant funding can be used to support a variety of projects, including planning and project development, purchasing and leasing of land, equipment, staff and more.</p>