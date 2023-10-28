Winter heating costs on decline from year prior

While prices of most things are on the rise, heating costs are bucking the trend.

Heating costs are seeing a 21% decrease from last winter, industry experts report, which could save natural gas users some $150 during the hearting months.

This is good timing as the coldest temperatures since early February are forecast for the area next weekend.

Predicted high temperatures Monday through Thursday will be in the high 30s while the overnight lows will dip into the low 20s.

Turning on the furnace means an uptick in natural gas usage.

Unlike a year ago, homeowners who use natural gas to keep their residence warm will see a dip in the cost this season.

Natural gas is the most common source of heat for U.S. households.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] expects U.S. households that heat with natural gas, or that are in the West, will spend less on heating costs this winter as compared to the winter of 2022-23.

In its 2023 Winter Fuels Outlook, EIA forecasts residential natural gas prices this winter will be about 21% lower than last winter.

“Natural gas prices this year have been consistently lower than in 2022. Even if this winter is colder than forecast, we still expect households heated by natural gas to pay less for heat this winter,” EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said.

The EIA forecasts lower average natural gas bills for U.S. consumers that heat their homes primarily with natural gas this winter heating season [November 1 to March 31] compared with last winter.

The EIA predicts natural gas consumers in the Midwest will pay $581, a decrease from last year’s prediction of $731.

Costs for households heating with propane and electricity are likely to remain relatively flat, the EIA said.

Nicor Gas supplies the natural gas for the Kankakee County area.

A spokesperson said Friday they will be releasing their winter outlook for customers next week.

Natural gas is a commodity. Its price goes up and down according to supply and demand across the country. There are several factors that influence supply and demand, such as the economy and weather, and these factors ultimately set the price of gas.

The national factors impacting supply are:

<strong>Production</strong>

Generally, natural gas production has kept pace with rising demand;. However, the national market price of natural gas can increase, sometimes greatly, as a result of short-term supply disruptions.

<strong>Storage</strong>

Storage levels of natural gas on a national level have a dramatic impact on gas costs. Colder than normal weather, particularly early in the heating season, could cause storage levels to be drawn down at an accelerated pace this winter, further impacting prices.

The national factors impacting demand are:

<strong>Weather</strong>

Weather has the strongest impact on gas prices and is also the most difficult to predict. Not only do weather conditions in the Midwest impact natural gas prices, but so does weather throughout the country, particularly the eastern U.S. where there is large potential for natural gas consumption.

<strong>Economy</strong>

Economic factors can cause some industries to lose business to foreign competitors, impacting U.S. industrial production. Decreased industrial demand for natural gas could have a moderating effect on gas prices.

<em>Source: Nicor Gas</em>