Poll: Sanctuary city opposition grows

There’s growing opposition to Chicago being a so-called “sanctuary city,” a recent <a href="https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jRBxQ_usLQJjUFDihWc1QS8wgKnHQwLb/view" target="_blank">poll</a> suggests.

When a jurisdiction proclaims to be a sanctuary city, policies are enacted that relax local authorities’ ability to enforce federal immigration law. Chicago and Illinois are considered sanctuaries for non-citizens because of such policies elected officials have approved.

Matthew Podgorski, of M3 Strategies, said Chicago is not a conservative city, but with more than 15,000 non-citizen new arrivals in Chicago from the southern border in the past year taking more resources, recent polling shows growing opposition to the idea.

“A majority of those likely voters have said that they want to end sanctuary city and stop housing the migrants, whatever that means to them,” Podgorski told WMAY. “That surprised even me.”

The poll further showed sentiments among demographics.

“Whites across Chicago are very much in favor of keeping sanctuary city by about double digit margins. Non-whites, Hispanics, Blacks and others, are overwhelmingly in favor of ending sanctuary city,” Podgorski said. “Black Chicagoans, plus-20% ending sanctuary city.”

Age was another area with stark differences. Podgorski said those under 45 overwhelmingly are in favor of the policy while those over 45 are against it.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has defended the city’s sanctuary city status, said Friday he hears Black Chicagoans’ concerns. He equated that with frustration with the lack of progress on other issues.

“If people weren’t complaining, you could come to the conclusion that they didn’t expect much from us,” Johnson said.

More than 15,000 non-citizens have arrived in Chicago since August of 2022. Gov. J.B. Pritzker estimates the total state and local taxpayer cost is more than $500 million.