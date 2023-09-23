Morgan announces candidacy for state representative, 79th district

MONEE — William “Billy” Morgan announced Monday his campaign for Illinois State Representative for the 79th District as a Democrat.

The House seat is presently occupied by Bourbonnais resident Jackie Haas. In her second two-year term as the 79th District representative, Haas will be seeking re-election.

The primary election will be March 19 and the general election will be Nov. 5.

“The 79th District needs someone who will work to secure good-paying jobs, spur economic development, and enact strong ethical standards for Illinois elected officials,” Morgan said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

“It’s about time we increase the quality of life for our seniors and their caregivers, invest in our local infrastructure, and bring government closer to the people.”

Morgan is a current Monee Township trustee who previously worked in the Illinois Governor’s Office.

“Billy Morgan has spent years dedicating himself to helping people,” said Illinois House Deputy Majority Leader Natalie Manley, president of the Illinois Democratic Women of Will County.

“He is a strong proponent of a woman’s right to choose and he will fight for equality and fairness in the Illinois General Assembly. I am proud to endorse Billy Morgan for state representative in the 79th District.”

Morgan’s campaign committee is Friends of Billy Morgan. More information can be found at <a href="https://www.BillyMorgan.com" target="_blank">BillyMorgan.com</a>.