Kerkstra announces candidacy for state representative, 79th district

BRADLEY — Kankakee County Board member Larry Kerkstra has announced his campaign for Illinois State Representative for the 79th District as a Democrat.

The House seat is presently occupied by Bourbonnais resident Jackie Haas. In her second two-year term as the 79th District representative, Haas will be seeking re-election.

The primary election will be March 19 and the general election will be Nov. 5.

Kerkstra, a Bradley resident, stated in a news release that members of his campaign committee include retired and active union members, as well as current and former elected officials throughout the district.

Kerkstra is a recently retired Millwright and has a long history of working in the community. He was a union steward for nearly 40 years in two different trades.

According to the release, Kerkstra said his guiding principle has always been to put the needs of people and their community first.

“That is the only way the district can flourish for everyone,” he said.

Since 2018, Kerkstra has been on the county board.

“What I would like to see is an equitable distribution of resources throughout the 79th district,” Kerkstra said. “I’ve seen communities neglected, both urban and rural, throughout the district.

“As we try to increase infrastructure investment; the precursor to economic development, we must not neglect our most vulnerable populations who need those vital social service connections to uplift their lives and our district as a whole.”