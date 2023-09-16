Detractors aside, Manteno embraces Gotion, global economy

MANTENO — Tim Nugent has been in public service long enough to realize that not everyone is going to be happy.

Nugent, mayor of Manteno and president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, was instrumental in helping the county and the state’s landing of Gotion Inc., which is buying the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno.

The Chinese company is going to transform the 1.5-million-square-foot facility into a lithium battery manufacturing plant as announced on Sept. 8.

Gotion will invest $2 billion into the site and potentially create 2,600 jobs with an average salary of $55,000 annually. The company plans to be up and running by the second quarter of 2024. The state sweetened the deal, offering $536 million in various incentives.

“There was a lot of competition for this, and it ended up here,” Nugent said. “We have a positive, and some people want to turn it into a negative.”

Nugent just wishes the naysayers would stick to the relevant facts. Some of the comments on the Daily Journal story that was posted on Facebook were just complaining about bringing in a company from China.

“They’re mad when you bring companies in, and they’re mad when you don’t bring companies in,” he said. “Facebook, you can say anything you want. Facts don’t get in anybody’s way to put anything out there. … Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but it doesn’t make it factual.”

Nugent said before Gotion even looked at the Manteno site, the company was cleared by the U.S. State Department for doing business in the United States.

Not all the comments on the story were negative, but some were. Here’s a snapshot of what was posted:

“How can any red blooded American actually support this? We don’t need China taking root in the US.” — Kim Devine.

“Another win for the Communist Chinese party!” — Rick Renzi.

“Stay home China.” — Greg Richey.

“Selling out to China — So sad.” — Delores Jones Roof.

<strong>GLOBAL ECONOMY</strong>

What some detractors might fail to realize is that it’s a global economy, and Kankakee County has immersed itself with not only this recent announcement but how it has done business for decades.

Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing employer, CSL Behring, is an Australian-based company. Peddinghaus, a German company, manufactures equipment for the global steel construction market from its Bradley home.

The Daily Journal reported in 2014 products made in Kankakee County are shipped to more than 70 countries. Some of those companies are J.R. Short Milling, Heartland Harvest, Van Drunen Farms, Arctic Snow & Ice Control, and AHF Products Manufacturing [formerly Armstrong World Industries]. LN Engineering in Momence makes parts for Porsche automobiles and ships all over the world.

Don Daake, professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene and longtime member of its business department, said the apprehension might be over fair trade.

“A lot of times it hasn’t been fair trade, but this is the other side of the coin is bringing in investment from the outside and that creates jobs and creates taxes,” he said.

Daake also pointed out that Gotion Inc. has its corporate headquarters in Freemont, Calif., in the Silicon Valley and has an office in Ohio, all positives.

“The fact that they have the U.S. location I think is very, very strong,” he said.

Daake also said Gotion has some diversity to its products. Not only does it manufacture the lithium batteries for the EV industry, it also produces batteries for storage devices.

“You can work with a Chinese company,” he said. “I know there’s concern about coming in buying up land and so forth. On the other end, you have empty buildings sitting there all those years. Overall it seems to me like it’s a pretty positive development.”

Kankakee County Board member Steve Hunter said landing Gotion is a huge win for the area, and he doesn’t have an issue with it being a Chinese company.

“We appreciate the investment and the potential of the 2,614 jobs, the enhancement of the retail possibilities, new housing, new supportive industry surrounding manufacturing of the batteries,” Hunter said.

“It’ll enhance the possibility of educational institutions, KCC which is involved as well as training, Olivet Nazarene University, Governors State University. I think it will enhance the quality of life for the people in the region.

“It really epitomizes that Kankakee County is a part of the global economy,” Hunter said.

According to an April report from the Cato Institute, since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, American farm exports to China have grown exponentially, from under $5 billion to a record $36.4 billion in 2022. China is now the No. 1 export market for U.S. farm goods.

<strong>VAST POTENTIAL</strong>

Daake said when the business world looks at what effects companies can make, experts look at what is called a multiplier — the total dollar amount for economic impact.

Daake said manufacturing has a 2.74 multiplier, and that would apply to the $143 million expected payroll. So the total economic impact would be $391 million.

“That potentially would mean lots of other jobs that could come in,” he said. “And it looks to me like it’s relatively high paid on average. I’m sure there’s some people making a lot. It will be interesting.

“… The other thing I think that might do, is it might very well get some other high-tech companies looking at the area because when one comes in, there’s of course suppliers that they will have, but it might open up some more opportunities for that,” Daake said.

Daake also said the opening up of the Bourbonnais Parkway, exit 318, on Interstate 57 is a plus as an industrial technology park could sprout there. The new factory could also have a positive impact on raising the price of current homes.

“If you’re a homeowner, that’s great,” he said.

One concern Daake has is the current worker shortage.

“There’s already a shortage of workers and that could put pressure on other small companies to pay more money which is good for the workers, but it could make the worker shortage even more severe,” he said.

The Economic Alliance noted the available labor force in its report on the total project. There are 847,352 in the labor force who live within 30 miles of Kankakee County and 2,843,366 within 45 minutes.

“Most of the people are excited about the investment, the jobs,” Nugent said.

The day of the announcement, Nugent said he also met people from France, Germany and Japan — people who had never been to Manteno before, and it was a big day for village. He added Manteno has worked hard the past 18 years to make its community attractive for people to locate, to work and raise a family.

“We brought in a world-class company that will be involved in the education in the whole area,” he said. “This will be good for local schools. They want to be partners.”

A project such as this has been a long time coming, Daake said.

“The other thing is, it kind of bothers me about this,” he said. “You hear about these grandiose projects that had never come about. Well, this sounds like a pretty sure deal now.”