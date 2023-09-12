Kroger agrees 'in principle' to $1.4B opioid settlement

Ohio-based Kroger agreed in principle to settle lawsuits that by paying $1.37 billion to state and local governments for its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

Kroger owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores, which have dispensed opioids nationwide.

Illinois was part of the settlement. Kroger has one of its locations in Bourbonnais.

To date, national investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis have led to more than $50 billion in settlements, with Illinois’ share at more than $1.3 billion.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul stated in a news release he was proud of the bipartisan work which resulted in the settlement in principal with Kroger.

“This agreement builds upon the important progress we’ve already achieved through previous settlements, as we continue working to hold companies accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic,” he said.

Once the settlement goes into effect, funds to Illinois will be allocated according to the Opioid Allocation Agreement that Raoul reached in 2021 with state’s attorneys.

The funds go to county and eligible municipal governments.

Other than Illinois, attorneys general from California, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia are involved in the negotiation process.

“This important agreement is part of our ongoing fight to bring help and healing to California communities harmed by the opioid crisis,” California Attorney General Bonta said in a release. “The California Department of Justice has worked aggressively with our coalition partners to hold accountable the corporate giants who fueled this public health crisis. We’ll continue to work to heal our communities and respond to this epidemic from all angles.”

The settlement will apply to the 36 states where Kroger and its subsidiaries operate. Other stores it owns include: Dillons, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s, City Market, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s.