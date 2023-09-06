Kankakee County Convention & Visitors' Bureau touts 'record-breaking' fiscal year

Visit Kankakee County recently announced that the area generated a local economic impact of $171.6 million and contributed to an increase in visitor spending across Illinois in 2022.

In addition, this boost in tourism contributed $6.6 million in local tax revenue while directly supporting 1,229 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry, according to the latest data provided by Tourism Economics, a global tourism research firm, which measures the number of visitors as well as their impact on Illinois’ economy during the 2022 calendar year.

“As we continue to promote and champion Kankakee County as an overnight visitor destination, as well as help develop new and existing visitor experiences by investing in tourism-related projects via our Community Tourism Action Plan Grant, we are thrilled to see this incredible and record-breaking economic growth,” said Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, in a news release.

“We’ve also seen an increase of 122 tourism-related jobs in our county alone. Tourism is an integral piece of our economic growth, benefitting everyone in Kankakee County, and we are proud to continue doing the work that we do.”

Last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel revenue figures in Fiscal Year 2023, at $308 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic record in Fiscal Year 2019. Illinois welcomed 111 million visitors last year, representing 14 million additional travelers over 2021.

In addition, visitor spending surged to $44 billion in 2022 — $12 billion over calendar year 2021 and 97% of record 2019 levels. As a result of tourist spending and visits in 2022, the overall economic impact — which includes indirect and induced impacts — amounted to a staggering $78 billion, a 30% increase from 2021 figures ($60 billion).

“Tourism is a key economic driver for our state, contributing to the growth of small businesses while generating jobs for our local communities,” said Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in the release.

“Illinois has made unprecedented investments in travel and tourism and we’re excited to build upon this record-breaking progress as we continue to promote Illinois and support the industry.”

