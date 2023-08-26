Kankakee County ranked 3rd in national manufacturing in small metro areas

Manufacturing in Kankakee County is receiving national recognition once again as it was named third in the nation for manufacturing hubs of its size.

This rating represents a two-step climb from the 2022 and 2021 rankings of fifth.

Kankakee County’s manufacturing hub falls under the category of small metros, and the ranking is determined by Business Facilities Magazine 2023 Metro Rankings Report. The magazine annually recognizes metro areas and cities of all sizes for attracting and retaining businesses from numerous industry sectors.

Kankakee County’s No. 3 ranking this year among small metros is only behind Elkhart-Goshen, Ind., which ranked first, and Columbus, Ind., which ranked second.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and mayor of Manteno, said manufacturing in Kankakee County is “coming back in a big way.”

“Manufacturing is alive and well,” Nugent said when he told the Daily Journal of the county’s ranking. He noted the county has 8,500 people in manufacturing.

Kankakee County’s top manufacturing site in terms of workforce with approximately 1,500 employees is Bourbonnais Township’s CSL Behring.

Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, described Kankakee County as “a manufacturing powerhouse.”

“I think Kankakee County has created an excellent ecosystem of manufacturers,” Denzler said, adding that local colleges and resources also help to create that ecosystem.

He said that this ranking shows that Kankakee County is growing, and noted that the county is higher than the state average for wages and benefits.

“There’s great economic development and expansion,” Denzler said.

Right now, he said, manufacturing — like many other sectors — is facing the issue of workforce and finding the right people to fill the available roles.

“Finding skilled workers is one of the main challenges,” he said, adding that jobs in manufacturing have an impact on creating other jobs.

With 20% [or $1 in every $5] of Kankakee County’s gross domestic product coming from manufacturing, the industry’s impact is clear.

Data from IMA shows that, for every 10 jobs in Kankakee supported directly by manufacturing, another three jobs are created elsewhere in the county.

Based on the criteria which determines the national rankings, Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay said he would put Kankakee County as No. 1.

“There’s such a rich manufacturing tradition [in the county],” Boulay said. “There’s a wide-ranging subset of manufacturing and a diverse manufacturing state.”

Like Denzler, Boulay agrees that the success of manufacturing has a lot to do with surrounding colleges, resources and leaders.

He added that this post-pandemic era is a “manufacturing movement” as there are changes in workforce [with, he said, the last Baby Boomer to retire in 2032 and, “the workforce will change which will change the way things are made”], supply chain and technology.

He said these changes will rely on automation, productivity and intentionality.

“There has to be intentionality to keep getting better and move up the ranking,” Boulay said.

Regarding the supply chain, Boulay said that IMEC recently launched a supply chain center to help companies find what they need and that, “the demand has been phenomenal.”

For more information on the supply chain center, go to <a href="https://www.imec.org/supplychain" target="_blank">imec.org/supplychain</a>.

For more information on the Metro Rankings Report, go to <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/4sz5f3n7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4sz5f3n7</a>.

According to the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, the economic impact of manufacturing for Kankakee County in 2022 is as follows:

• $5 billion in total annual economic output

• $933.3 million in salaries and benefits

• 8,465 total jobs (direct and indirect)

• 20% of the county’s economy is supported (directly or indirectly) by manufacturing

The top three manufacturing subsections are:

1. Dehydrated food products manufacturing

2. Biological product (expect diagnostic) manufacturing

3. Plastics material and resin manufacturing

For every 10 jobs support directly by the manufacturing industry, another three jobs are created elsewhere in the county.

The average wage across all manufacturing jobs in the county is $93,834.