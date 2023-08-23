KCHD administrator reminds COVID is still out there

During Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting, board member Rosemary Foster asked John Bevis, the county health administrator, what the recommendations were on wearing masks to protect oneself from the COVID-19 virus.

“Here recently, I saw on the news that COVID is creeping up a little bit,” she said. “A couple of my friends have contracted it again. Should we be putting our masks back on?”

Bevis said there are no recommendations by the Illinois Department of Health on wearing masks.

“Now obviously, masks are available and masks are recommended,” he said. “Are masks mandatory? That answer would be no. COVID is still here. COVID is still present. There are different variations.”

Bevis added that there have been two or three different COVID viruses in the past couple months that the health department has been watching and paying attention to information from the state. Recently within Illinois there has been about a 1% spike in numbers.

“[We’re] not necessarily seeing anything in hospitalizations above normal at this point,” he said. “So hopefully, and I can’t say that with 100% certainty, but with all the technology and things that we do know now, people wearing masks, staying at home when they get sick and all the things that we preach before, people [should] continue to do that.”

He added that the different variants will produce unknown type symptoms. Even if people have been vaccinated, they can still catch COVID just like the common flu and other viruses.

“But without vaccinations, maybe you’re more susceptible to a stronger illness than maybe somebody who has been vaccinated,” Bevis said. “So at this point, that’s the best I can answer. When we get information from the state [we will update], but currently, there’s no discussion that implies we’re moving back toward masks and lockdowns and those kinds of things.”

The KCHD still does have the COVID vaccine, and the flu vaccine has been ordered and it should be getting it soon. Bevis added that there was talk of combining a flu and COVID vaccine into one shot, but that’s not going to happen this year.

“It’s still just an individual [shot],” he said.