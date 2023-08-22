NWS Chicago warns of Excessive Heat Watch on Wednesday, Thursday

Monday afternoon, National Weather Service Chicago issued a news release on dangerous heat/humidity coming this week. According to the release, the worst conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Watch currently remains in effect for Wednesday and Thursday while a heat advisory remains in effect for this afternoon west and south of Chicago. Today’s average is expected to be around 100 degrees.

Key messages within the release stated:

• Period of oppressive and dangerous heat and humidity arrives by midweek.

• Heat builds back in today with peak heat indices of 100-105 degrees, mainly along and west of I-39.

• Worst conditions are expected Wednesday areawide, possibly extending into Thursday. Peak heat indices of 105-115 degrees are expected particularly on Wednesday.

With an Excessive Heat Watch, NWS Chicago urges people to reschedule outdoor activities and make sure that children, the elderly and pets have a place to cool off during the heat.

For an Excessive Heat Warning, NWS Chicago urges people to avoid heavy activity and direct sunlight, stay hydrated, find a cool indoor space and check on children, the elderly and pets.

Signs of heat exhaustion include: dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. It’s encouraged to move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and sip cool water. Seek medical attention if symptoms don’t improve as heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke.

Signs of heat stroke include: confusion, dizziness, becoming unconscious. It’s encouraged to call 911, move a person experiencing heat stroke to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers, and cool with water or ice.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.weather.gov/media/lot/DssPacket.pdf" target="_blank">weather.gov/media/lot/DssPacket.pdf</a>.