Gas prices rise again, but might have reached peak

Gasoline prices continue to rise in Illinois, but consumers could see some relief in the coming weeks. Prices might have peaked for the summer.

Average gasoline prices in Illinois have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.04 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”

Gas prices in Kankakee on Monday ranged from $3.53 to $3.89 per gallon, while in Bradley and Bourbonnais it was from $3.45 to $3.69 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. In Manteno prices hovered at $3.69 per gallon, and in Watseka prices ranged from $3.59 to $3.79 per gallon.

Gas prices in Illinois ranged from $3.37 to $5.19 per gallon on Monday.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.79 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The price of diesel rose even higher. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the past week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.

“Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited,” De Haan said. “But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”