Congresswoman Robin Kelly visits Kankakee farm to highlight ag

As members of Congress returned home for the August district work period, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, embarked on a tour of farms, businesses and health care facilities in the rural areas of her district.

Kelly heard directly from farmers about what they need from the upcoming Farm Bill in order to thrive. Kelly’s visit emphasized the need for continued support for small farms, as well as nutrition assistance programs like SNAP.

The day ended at O’Connor Farm in Kankakee, where Kelly hosted a Barn Hall to hear directly from farmers and stakeholders from across her district.

“I want to hear directly from farmers about what their needs are,” Kelly said in a news release. “Members of Congress don’t have all the answers, we rely on the people who are working on the ground to shape our priorities. Conversations like these help me fight for what my constituents really need when I go back to Washington.”

The tour began with a visit to Cow Creek Farm in Paxton. The family farm, spanning five generations, grows a diversified range of crops and recently founded Silver Tree Beers & Spirits, utilizing homegrown crops to produce spirits. The farm emphasizes an organic and environmentally sustainable operation.

Kelly also visited Gibson Area Hospital & Health Systems and Slagel Family Farm in Fairbury.