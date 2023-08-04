After $64.8 million in upgrades, Illinois State Fair opens next week

Big taxpayer investments into the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield look to bring big returns on investment.

The fair opens Thursday, Aug. 10, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20.

In addition to agriculture exhibits, live music, fair food and rides, there will also be a mullet competition. After a year being closed, the Multi Purpose Arena will be back open following $8.6 million in renovations, among $56.2 million spent on the grounds over the past five years.

“And a lot of it is deferred maintenance and really having to catch up from the period of times when nothing was done,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello. “In my opinion, this grounds looks better than it’s looked in probably decades.”

Costello hopes for a big return on investment, not just from the 11-day expo, but also the more than 270 days of other events that happen year round.

“You’d have to talk about revenues from gas stations, revenues from restaurants, hotel taxes, talk to the city of Springfield as far as what this fairgrounds means to them,” Costello said.

He estimates the economic impact from the fair could be more than $100 million.

New this year, the scheduled Ag Day will be moved up to the first Friday of the fair.

“If we look at most schools in the state of Illinois, they start Aug. 14 or after. Having Ag Day on Aug. 11, we think that solves a lot of that problem and so many more of those kids, those parents, they’re not going to have to take off school and hopefully it drives attendance during Ag Day.”

Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said also new to the fair will be sensory friendly spaces for families and children with special needs.

“The sensory station will be equipped with helpful tools such as noise canceling headphones, calming pods and quiet activities to aid children and adults who need help processing the sights, sounds, smells, noises and crowds associated with the fair,” Clark said.

Other additions include consumer savings for parking and admission on certain days. More information can be found at StateFair.Illinois.gov.