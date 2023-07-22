No detectable levels of ethanol found after spill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management determined there was no indication water intakes or wells have been affected after ethanol seeped into Dixon Ditch southwest of South Bend on July 5, according to published reports.

IDEM also said no effects on aquatic life have been observed or any other apparent environmental impact, according to the report. IDEM confirmed the odorous black substance was determined to be ethanol.

The Dixon Ditch empties into the Kankakee River in St. Joseph County, just southwest of South Bend.

Ethanol disperses in water naturally, IDEM said in the news report by WSBT-TV in South Bend.

Site investigators collected samples from the ditch, which now shows improved levels of dissolved oxygen, suggesting the degradation of the ethanol. Subsequent testing of Dixon West Place Ditch has shown no detectable levels of ethanol.

In a report by South Bend Ethanol, records indicated the mechanical failure occurred on around July 1, according to the story. The company reported that maintenance was performed by replacing plates and gaskets on a heat exchanger on July 6.

IDEM said it will continue to monitor the situation.

This past week officials at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said when contacted by the Daily Journal that it received no reports of adverse conditions in the Kankakee River in Illinois.