Midas in Bourbonnais hosting blood drive as part of acts of kindness campaign

In honor of Midas’ 67th year (celebrated officially on April 20), the company is setting their sights on completing 67 acts of kindness (by 67 stores teams) in the cities, towns and suburbs where they operate throughout 2023.

Events include blood drives, catalytic converter theft-prevention sessions, collections for food banks, Project Spark car donations, Little League sponsorships and more.

“Midas aims to give back, show pride and show their commitment to the communities they serve,” the company said in a news release.

Midas, at 1625 North State Route 50 in Bourbonnais, will be holding a blood drive from 2:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. Donors will receive complimentary grilled burgers and hotdogs, along with a coupon for a free oil change. Appointments can be made at <a href="https://bit.ly/3Y0Ue3Z" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Y0Ue3Z</a>, or walk-ins are also welcome.