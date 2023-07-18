Kankakee Public Library, Obama collaborate on social media initiative

For more than a year, the Kankakee Public Library has been looking to expand its reach through the use of TikTok and other social media platforms, giving a near-real-time look at what the library has to offer.

The library drew more than 1 million views — and a comment from actor Kevin Bacon — on a video featuring what the library would look like if it were a Wes Anderson movie.

Its latest video features a face everyone will recognize: that of former President Barack Obama.

The Kankakee Public Library has released a Freedom to Read-themed video on all social media platforms in collaboration with The Obama Foundation. This project has been underway for several weeks after The Obama Foundation reached out to the Kankakee Public Library to create collaborative social media highlighting the importance of reading and the role libraries serve in their communities.

The project highlights the staff at the library entering the world of multiple beloved books, to illustrate the idea that books transport readers to other worlds.

The TikTok video features clips of library staff shown throughout the library. The video then transitions to Obama (seated in a similar setting to KPL) reading a paperback book and sipping from a Kankakee Public Library mug.

Also, in collaboration with The Obama Foundation will be videos coming from the Harris County Public Library of Houston, Texas; Woodland Public Library in Woodland, Calif; and Prince George’s County Memorial Library System in the greater Washington, D.C., Metro area.

“This project has been a truly collaborative effort with the Foundation as well as the library staff,” the Kankakee Public Library said in a statement.

“From initial workshopping of ideas to storyboarding and scene setting, coordinating staff schedules for filming, and the final editing work, so many have contributed their time and talent. The Kankakee Public Library is proud of this project.”

To see the video, go to <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kankakeepubliclibrary" target="_blank">tiktok.com/@kankakeepubliclibrary</a>. It has also been shared to the social media pages of The Obama Foundation.

The video and the initiative were featured by The Washington Post.

Because of the initiative’s encouragement for access to books, more bans are being put into place across the country.

In June, Illinois became the first state to outlaw book bans in public libraries. And so far, the Kankakee Public Library hasn’t had issues with book challenges.

“Knock on wood,” Allison Beasley, the library’s director, said with a laugh to the Post.

But staff members hope their video with Obama — which spotlights books by Ibram X. Kendi, Angie Thomas and Alice Walker — sends a message of “solidarity with the library community,” Beasley said.

Camille Rose, the library’s assistant director of engagement, told the Post that the video has a general aim to instill in kids a sense that the library is a welcoming and safe space, with diverse staff who “look like them.” Social media makes staff seem more approachable, and over time, some young people turn to them as trusted adults: “They sit and they just talk, because we’ve become such a staple,” Rose said.

In a letter sent Monday to ALA members, Obama thanked librarians for their work “on the front lines” defending freedom of expression. The impulse to silence other perspectives, the former president wrote, is “profoundly misguided, and contrary to what has made this country great.”

“It’s also important to understand that the world is watching. If America — a nation built on freedom of expression — allows certain voices and ideas to be silenced, why should other countries go out of their way to protect them? Ironically, it is Christian and other religious texts — the sacred texts that some calling for book bannings in this country claim to want to defend — that have often been the first target of censorship and book banning efforts in authoritarian countries,” Obama wrote. “Nobody understands that more than you, our nation’s librarians.”

<em>— The Washington Post</em>