Kankakee's Alkebulan History Museum curator taking Honor Flight

Today, Kankakee’s Leonard Porter will be part of an Honor Flight to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The flight has been nearly four years in the making. Porter, who served in combat in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, was set to go before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily stalled the program.

Honor Flight Chicago had been sending one flight a month from Midway in Chicago to Washington each May, June, July and August. The Honor Flight program started with transporting World War II veterans to that memorial, but steadily expanded to include Korean War veterans. Beginning in 2019 they added Vietnam War vets.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Porter said when he got the call notifying him he had been selected. “For a minute I thought they had forgotten me.”

Once in Washington for the day, Porter will see the World War II, Korean and Vietnam Veterans memorials.

Now 78, Porter was the only one of his family of eight to graduate from college and the only one to be sent to Vietnam.

Drafted after he graduated from Arkansas Baptist College in 1968, Porter would have been on his way to graduate school in social work at the University of Illinois had Uncle Sam not sent greetings.

“I should have been deferred,” Porter said. Instead, he wound up at basic training at Fort Benning and then jungle combat training at Fort Polk.

Right away, when he got off the transport plane at Long Binh in Vietnam, he was under mortar fire. He, and others, hit the protective trenches while still wearing civilian clothes. Then, as they traveled by truck on the road to Chu Lai, they passed American wounded, coming the other way.

“I got some really good advice,” Porter said. “You are not here to win the war or to save the country. You are here to look out for yourself and your buddies.”

The next day out after arriving at Chu Lai, Porter was out on patrol and tasked with being the point man, “out in front.” On a combat patrol, the first man and the last man are particularly dangerous spots. They are natural targets for snipers. The first man, too, has the added peril of stepping on a landmine or touching off a tripwire booby trap.

On Porter’s initial patrol, his unit had the grisly duty of policing the casualties from another company. They were preparing the dead for the final flight home.

“There was a lot of bad stuff,” Porter said of his time in Vietnam, “but nothing worse than that.”

Porter was college educated and an “old” 22-year-old in a conflict often fought by those in their late teens. He had strong reading and writing skills. That helped push him up in rank, eventually becoming a sergeant, and gave him more responsibility. He wound up clerking mail in Chu Lai.

That did not mean he was out of the front lines. There were no safe zones in Vietnam, he said. “The whole thing was unsafe.”

Sometimes Charley would infiltrate into the compound and attack.

“They were suicidal,” Porter said of the enemy.

He was used to the heat, but not everyone could stand it. It was hot, 90 degrees at night, and humid. Then the monsoon would hit, two weeks of rain so deep and steady that your fingers and toes would crinkle up.

“You learned,” he said, “to seal off the pain, just do your job and focus on staying alive.”

Porter said he would take young soldiers, who were depressed and worried about imminent death, and hold them, helping them come back to reality and snap out of it.

When it came time to leave Southeast Asia, the Army offered him the training to make him a field officer if he would stay. He didn’t.

Nonetheless, Vietnam remains vividly alive for Porter. He still maintains contact with a dozen men he served with in the war. When the Vietnam wall was dedicated, he attended, and returned for the next four or five years on the anniversary. He participated on the two times when the moving Vietnam wall came to Kankakee County.

One of his post-war jobs was to work for the Veterans Administration. He opened up the VA Center in Chicago Heights. He ran afoul of the government, though, by helping men who had received a dishonorable discharge. That was against the rules.

Another of his post-war changes, a quick one and a better one, was to get married. Within a week and a half, he was married to Evelyn. They have stayed together 54 years and have two sons, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He came to Kankakee County in 1976 when he bought a house in Aroma Park.

Porter got his doctorate in clinical psychology and has also worked for Midwest Family Resources, Good Shepherd Manor and Kankakee Community College. He retired from Good Shepherd in 2016 and from KCC in 2018.

<strong>ALKEBULAN HISTORY MUSEUM</strong>

In 2009, he opened the Alkebulan History Museum. Located at 288 S. Fourth Ave. in Kankakee, the museum has a wealth of memorabilia relating to the African-American experience.

Alkebulan, Porter explained, is the name for the continent renamed as Africa. Porter has antique copies of Jet and Ebony magazines, artwork from postage stamps that have depicted African Americans and baseball bobbleheads.

There are drawings that resemble the depictions once used on Confederate money. The Confederates used those to promote the myth of the happy, smiling slave.

Porter would like to see the museum thrive and survive in the years beyond him, but has not found anyone to take over yet.

He’s the type of person who has saved everything from a life well-lived.

He said of his likely reaction to the Honor Flight to see the Vietnam Memorial: “I won’t tear up. I’ve already done that.”