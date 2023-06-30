Storms bring damage across state; state grows rainy day fund

<strong>Storms bring damage across state</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Strong thunderstorms moved through Illinois Thursday, downing trees, blowing over semis and knocking out power to thousands.

<p dir="ltr">Normal police were asking residents to avoid certain areas because of numerous downed power lines. Illinois State Police responded to I-57 near Tuscola after high winds rolled over multiple semis.

<p dir="ltr">At one point, utilities reported nearly 20,000 people in Springfield were without power, and more than 9,000 in Decatur also were without power.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>State grows rainy day fund </strong>

<p dir="ltr">On Friday, as required by the Illinois state fiscal year 2023 budget, the final deposit will be made into the Budget Stabilization Fund, and the state of Illinois’ Fiscal Year 2024 budget will deposit an additional $138 million. That will boost the fund to over $2 billion, the highest balance in state history.

<div id="article-body" class="asset-content subscriber-premium"><p dir="ltr">Illinois created the Budget Stabilization Fund in 2001 with the intent to use it as a ‘rainy-day’ fund for future fiscal emergencies or economic downturns.

