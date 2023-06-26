Consumer advocates, utilities spar over potential energy price increases

Millions of Illinoisans could see higher energy bills next year, but the size of those increases will be determined by a state agency that has recently had its oversight powers expanded.

Four gas utilities and the state’s two largest electric utilities are currently requesting authority from the Illinois Commerce Commission to increase rates. Together, these companies serve 4.1 million gas customers and 5.3 million electric customers in Illinois.

All told, electric utilities have asked to raise rates by a combined $2.8 billion over four years, while gas utilities have requested $890 million in increases next year.

It’s an “unprecedented” number of proposed rate increases for one year, according to David Kolata, the former longtime head of the Citizens Utility Board, or CUB, a nonprofit organization created by the General Assembly in 1983 to represent consumers in cases like these.

The number of cases in front of the ICC is due, in part, to a pair of major policy changes affecting the way utilities request rate increases and the commission’s authority to amend those requests. For electric utilities, that means a more complicated, multi-year rate-setting process and a more thorough review of profit margins. For gas companies, that means more scrutiny of infrastructure costs.

The utilities are making their case for rate increases in an 11-month regulatory process that is set to conclude around the end of the year.

But third parties like business groups and consumer advocates, in addition to ICC staff, also have a chance to weigh in before an administrative judge and eventually the five-member ICC board. The rate changes, if approved by the ICC, would take effect in January.

CUB and other consumer advocacy groups are pushing for the ICC to lower the electric utilities’ requests by at least $1.4 billion and the gas utilities’ requests by at least $231.8 million.

“Energy is essential. You can’t do anything without it,” Kolata told Capitol News Illinois. “We want to be sure we do everything we can to make our bills affordable.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has recently shaken up the board that will have the ultimate say on the rate hikes.

In March, Pritzker announced replacements for three of the five ICC commissioners. The governor tapped former ICC Chair Doug Scott to rejoin the board as a replacement for ICC Chair Carrie Zalewski, who left her role last week. The other two members took their posts earlier this year, replacing members who had either retired or saw their terms expire. Advocates hope these changes will make the board more “consumer friendly.”

And while Pritzker hasn’t weighed in on the electric cases, he wrote a March op-ed in the Chicago Sun-Times calling for increased accountability for gas companies.

“Illinois (gas) utilities want a combined $900 million in rate increases this year alone, and if no action is taken to stop it, Illinois ratepayers could be left footing the bill,” Pritzker wrote in the article published two days before he announced his new ICC appointments.

<strong>Controversial natural gas policy to sunset this year</strong>

Customers of the four gas utilities with pending rate cases — Ameren Illinois, Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas — could pay between $60 and $140 more for gas per year on average if the ICC approves their requested rates.

Infrastructure upgrades and maintenance are typically a major factor in rate increases, and for about a decade, gas utilities recouped their costs on those projects through a formula-based process that allowed them to collect — and routinely increase — a customer fee without having to go through an 11-month rate case.

Advocates say that program — referred to as the “qualified infrastructure plant,” or QIP — encouraged wasteful capital spending. For example, the consumer advocacy group Illinois PIRG says Peoples Gas’ pipeline replacement program in the Chicago area has been mismanaged and overly broad, although the utility says the program is needed to reduce safety risk.

North Shore Gas, which is owned by the same company as Peoples Gas, does not serve enough customers to charge a QIP fee to customers. Only Nicor, Ameren and Peoples Gas are large enough to do so under existing law.

The QIP program is scheduled to expire at the end of the year, giving the ICC greater authority to review the utilities’ infrastructure-related expenses and fees through the standard rate case process moving forward.

“Going back to rate cases isn’t a panacea necessarily, but it’s a better system,” CUB’s Kolata said.

Even with the expiration, Peoples Gas spokesperson David Schwartz said in an email that the infrastructure upgrades historically funded by QIP — which he called “critical for the sake of Chicagoans’ safety” — will continue. He cited an ICC study saying that the majority of Chicago’s pipes have less than 15 years of remaining life.

“Our rate filing, as an administrative matter, would just move the cost from one line of customers’ bills to a different line of the bills,” Schwartz said. He also said falling gas prices could mitigate the impact of the rate increase on consumers.

Ameren officials also noted that gas transmission upgrades, which are often federally required, will continue.

“We’re making ongoing investments in system integrity and QIP, no QIP, that commitment to safe and reliable gas delivery service doesn’t change,” Matthew Tomc, an executive at Ameren that oversees government affairs, said in an interview.

Tomc also noted that the end of the QIP fee has injected unpredictability into the infrastructure investment process.

“Going forward, I think we’re going to have to have a conversation, you know? What does the framework for gas investment look like without QIP? Is it more frequent rate filings or is there some other approach?” Tomc said.

Beyond QIP, Gas company representatives have pointed to changes in the macroeconomic landscape to explain their requested increases.

“This rate increase is necessary to run our business due to inflation and rising global impacts that continue to affect our operating and maintenance costs,” Nicor Gas spokesperson Jennifer Golz said in an email statement.

But for many in the state, the prospect of increased energy bills is daunting. In April, 12.3 percent of customers of utilities with pending rate cases had a deferred payment agreement — meaning they were more than a month behind on their bills — according to data submitted by the companies to the ICC. About 20.6 percent of Peoples Gas customers had past due bills in April, the highest number among the six utilities with pending rate cases.

Resources Resources can be found at <a href="https://www.AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyCarePlan" target="_blank">AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyCarePlan</a> for Ameren customers; <a href="https://www.ComEd.com/SAM" target="_blank">ComEd.com/SAM</a> for ComEd customers; <a href="https://www.nicorgas.com/energyassistance" target="_blank">nicorgas.com/energyassistance</a> for Nicor customers; <a href="https://www.peoplesgasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance" target="_blank">peoplesgasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance</a> for Peoples Gas customers; and <a href="https://www.northshoregasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance" target="_blank">northshoregasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance</a> for North Shore customers. {related_content_uuid}77a808d4-f749-4336-a94e-62fb648c272d{/related_content_uuid}

Resources can be found at <a href="https://www.AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyCarePlan" target="_blank">AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyCarePlan</a> for Ameren customers; <a href="https://www.ComEd.com/SAM" target="_blank">ComEd.com/SAM</a> for ComEd customers; <a href="https://www.nicorgas.com/energyassistance" target="_blank">nicorgas.com/energyassistance</a> for Nicor customers; <a href="https://www.peoplesgasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance" target="_blank">peoplesgasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance</a> for Peoples Gas customers; and <a href="https://www.northshoregasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance" target="_blank">northshoregasdelivery.com/payment-bill/assistance</a> for North Shore customers.