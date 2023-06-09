Parkhurst named to state judges association board

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Lindsay Parkhurst was elected to the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association at the annual meeting held on June 2 at Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Judge Parkhurst has been a circuit judge for three years and is a member of the Kankakee County Bar Association, according to a news release.

She is the appointed judicial champion for the 21st Circuit Court for the Illinois Supreme Court Mental Health Task Force and is an at-large member of the Illinois Judges Association’s Legislative Committee, the release said.

There are approximately 50 members of the Board of Directors.

The Illinois Judges Association is composed of 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges.

The IJA provides education and services to its members and information about court operations to the public, the release said.