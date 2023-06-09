Daily Journal receives IPA general excellence designation

For the second consecutive year, the Daily Journal newsroom has been honored with the general excellence award from the Illinois Press Association.

Each year, newspapers from across the state gather for the Illinois Press Association conference and awards. Each year, a newspaper in each division is given the accolade of general excellence.

For the past two years, the Daily Journal has received the designation in its division.

“Winning in 2022 was a great honor and winning in 2023 is all talent,” said Daily Journal Vice President of Finance Sally Hendron. “This is the best newsroom and one which sets out to bring the community’s news to all of our readers in each and every publication.

“We are proud and the community should be proud for the product delivered.”

This year’s conference, held Thursday in Bloomington, gave five Illinois papers the designation of general excellence. Divisions are based on population size of the area the paper serves.

This designation is determined by journalists from other papers who review the overall product of newspapers around the state. Winners are determined based on reviews.

Also winning first place but in a statewide category was Stephanie Markham’s coverage of local school boards. Markham’s work is the overall winner of the Robert M. Cole Award for “Best School Board Coverage,” an all-division category in which she received second place last year.

These awards were among the 24 total awards the Daily Journal received for 2022 (voting was based on newspaper editions published between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022).

<strong>EDITORIAL AWARDS</strong>

Quotes following the award are from journalists who reviewed submitted Daily Journal items for IPA consideration. These quotes were published in the Illinois Press Association Best of Press 2023. This publication was distributed Thursday at the conference.

• <strong>First place — General Excellence, staff</strong> — “Crisp, clean format with engaging layouts. Great photos. Good use of graphics. Plenty of local content with enough regional and national to satisfy those for whom this is a primary or sole news source.”

• <strong>First place — Newspaper design, design staff</strong> — “Nice clean, consistent layout throughout … Nice timelines and photo pages. Sections flow well.”

• <strong>First place — Robert M. Cole Award for Best School Board Coverage, Stephanie Markham</strong> — “Excellent, well-written coverage of education issues, with clear and complete reporting on plenty of ‘newsy’ news. Ranked highest in field for award criteria, notably enterprise and contributing to public understanding of board work.”

• <strong>First place — <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/local/herscher-returns-once-more-to-pandemic-dance-venue-of-bus-garage/article_fa1cbf3c-cbe7-11ec-ab49-1f9d3755af98.html" target="_blank">Photo series</a>, Tiffany Blanchette</strong> — “All photos are nicely composed.”

• <strong>First place — <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/local/family-of-rittmanic-holds-one-year-vigil-in-sergeants-honor/article_360237f0-880a-11ed-a28d-5f96a36c107a.html" target="_blank">General news photo</a>, Tiffany Blanchette</strong> — “Very emotional.”

• <strong>Second place — Sports portrait/personality, Tiffany Blanchette</strong>

• <strong>Third place — Local editorial, Chris Breach</strong>

• <strong>Third place — News reporting series, Jeff Bonty, Taylor Leddin-McMaster, Lee Provost</strong>

• <strong>Third place — Original column, Chris Breach</strong> — “Lots of variety in your columns which makes me want to read more. I really liked the one about your dad and football.”

• <strong>Third place — Portrait/personality, Tiffany Blanchette</strong> — “Way to take a standard pic we see every year and change it up into something special.”

• <strong>Third place</strong> <strong>— Mabel S. Shaw Memorial Trophy, staff</strong>

• <strong>Fourth place — Sports column, Mason Schweizer</strong> — “Pulled at the heartstrings, great emotion.”

• <strong>Fourth place — News reporting series, Jeff Bonty</strong>

• <strong>Fourth place — Government beat reporting, Lee Provost</strong> — “From homeless shelter locations to golf carts on city streets, to important referendums, Provost does a great job of sharing both sides of an issue in a fair and understandable way.”

<strong>ADVERTISING AWARDS</strong>

• First place — Best color ad, Lauren Powell, Matt Ressler, Bev Sams

• First place — Best newspaper promotion, Matt Ressler, Bev Sams

• First place — Real estate, Lauren Powell, Matt Ressler

• First place — Best small ad, Matt Ressler

• Second place — Best annual special section, Matt Ressler and Mason Schweizer

• Second place — Best niche publication, staff

• Second place — Automotive ad, Matt Ressler and Melissa Underwood

• Second place — Food ad, Matt Ressler

• Third place — Best niche publication, staff

• Fourth place — Misc. ad, Matt Ressler and Bev Sams

For more information on IPA, go to <a href="https://www.illinoispress.org" target="_blank">illinoispress.org</a>.