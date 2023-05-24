Statement from Diocese of Joliet on clergy sexual abuse report

<strong>Statement of Bishop Ronald A. Hicks on the Illinois Attorney General’s Report on Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse of Minors</strong>

The Illinois attorney general’s office today issued a final report on clergy sexual abuse of minors in the six Catholic dioceses in the state. This report is the result of our four year’s cooperation with the Attorney General’s office, beginning in 2019.

The pages of the final report tell a story of pain, grief, shame, betrayal, and anger experienced by innocent individuals because of unspeakable acts by clergy in the Diocese of Joliet. Although the majority of abuse occurred decades ago, many victims/survivors remain haunted to this day.

As the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Joliet, I express profound remorse over any failure of the diocese to respond to an allegation of abuse with prompt and compassionate attention. I pledge to ensure the diocese maintains strict adherence to the safeguards mandated by the <em>Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People</em> adopted by the U.S. bishops in 2002. And I pray for the continued healing of victims/survivors so they may overcome the burden of their pain and move forward with courage.

Some may be thinking, “I though this was over.” No sin of such great magnitude as sexual abuse of minors should ever be forgotten. Remembering the harm done forces us to remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure it never happens again. As a Diocese, we will continue to dedicate significant resources to protecting children, preventing abuse, and promoting healing.

I again offer my prayers of remorse, vigilance, and healing for victims/survivors of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Joliet and the entire Catholic Church. I invite other child-serving organizations and civil authorities to join us in this work and consider adopting the procedures we have developed over the past 30 years so that all children are protected. Ultimately, the Church and society need to work together to do everything possible to keep our children safe.