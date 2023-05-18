Illinois quick hits: Peotone airport bill advances

<strong>Peotone airport bill advances</strong>

Illinois lawmakers have passed legislation that takes steps toward the development of a new airport.

If the governor signs the bill, it will direct the Illinois Department of Transportation to create a list of qualifications for proposals to build a cargo airport in Peotone. The project has been debated for about 40 years.

IDOT has spent nearly $100 million acquiring land in the area over the years.

<span>“I am pleased that the Illinois State Legislature has taken the needs of the Southland and all of Illinois seriously in passing this legislation," said Congresswoman Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, 2nd District, in a press release. "A cargo airport in the south suburbs will bring in a host of new economic activity, benefiting historically underinvested communities, creating a taxation base to fund our local schools, municipalities, and services... I have long pushed for an airport and am proud to see this bill pass with support from such a diverse group of outside stakeholders.</span>

<span>Kelly thanked mayors and community leadership and Rep. Will Davis and Sen. Napoleon Harris for spearheading the legislature.</span>

<span>“The construction on the airport will create tens of thousands of jobs directly through construction and operation and indirectly through economic activity spurred by additional cargo and transportation capacity; helping to make this region the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to the state taking additional action to make the South Suburban Airport a reality," she said. </span>

<strong>Delayed tax credit launches </strong>

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has announced the launch of the Blue Collar Jobs Act Tax Credit application for eligible companies.

The act is a bipartisan legislative package designed to promote economic expansion and growth in Illinois by incentivizing construction projects. The legislation makes $20 million in tax credits available per year for eligible companies.

Eligible companies can receive tax credits equal to 75% of the income tax attributable to construction workers on eligible projects located in underserved areas, or 50% for projects located in other areas.

<strong>Prison guards charged</strong>

A federal grand jury has indicted three Pinckneyville Correctional Center officers in connection with the beating of an inmate. The indictment charges the officers with civil rights violations and conspiring to falsify reports about the incident.

The indictment alleges the officers beat an inmate who was fully restrained with his hands cuffed behind his back and secured in leg irons. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into the incident.