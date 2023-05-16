Economist says loss of wealth will hamper Illinois' future economic condition

Income migration continues to hamper high tax states like Illinois.

Data from the Internal Revenue Service shows an increased number of wealthy people leaving Illinois in 2021.

Jonathan Williams, chief economist with the American Legislative Exchange Council, said the formula to drive wealth away is simple.

“High taxes, high regulation, stifling labor policies and anything that makes it more difficult and expensive to start a business or live in a state, obviously affects the migration of people and wealth across state lines,” Williams told The Center Square.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker shrugged off the fact last year that several high-profile corporations abandoned the state.

“Countless companies are choosing Illinois as their home,” he said.

Williams said the amount of money that left Illinois in 2021 is staggering.

“In a typical year, Illinois would lose between $2 [billion], and $6 [billion] or $8 billion, but this is nearly $11 billion in annual wealth that Illinois has lost, more than the 49 other states on net,” Williams said. “That is just a crushing blow to the future prospects of Illinois turning it around economically.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Florida gained $39 billion in wealth coming to the Sunshine State.

During an appearance in Peoria Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out Illinois Democrats and took a jab at Illinois for losing residents to his state.

“We have no state income tax, you should try it sometime,” DeSantis told the 1,200 on hand for his speech at the Peoria Civic Center.