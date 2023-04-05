Olivet announces zero tuition for Illinois students in need

There were many times when students “found Olivet to be their perfect college fit, but they were unable to attend due to finances.”

Not so much any more.

Last week, Olivet Nazarene University announced a new financial aid package that will offer zero tuition for many Illinois students at the school.

Gregg Chenoweth, Olivet Nazarene University president; Kimberly Strickland, Olivet’s director of new financial aid; and Luke Franklin, executive director of traditional enrollment at the university; explained the new program in a video clip on Olivet’s website.

Strickland, quoted above, said that “costs will no longer be a barrier” when it comes to attending Olivet.

Chenoweth said that the effort is a way of “keeping hope alive.” The college, he said, has made affordability a key priority.

Chenoweth added that Olivet dispensed $112 million in financial aid to its students this year. While tuition is listed at $36,950, more than 99.8% of Olivet students now receive financial aid. Because of the university’s financial aid, the amount of debt for Olivet graduates has actually been going down, Chenoweth said.

The zero tuition program does not include room and board expenses, the university noted.

Thus, zero tuition is an added tool in the university’s financial aid arsenal. Olivet has several other financial aid programs, including a 50% discount for members of the Church of the Nazarene.

<strong>37% WILL QUALIFY</strong>

Chenoweth said that 37% of Illinois families will qualify for the zero tuition plan. He said he was aware of the problem of college expenses. He likened the cost of college to a “rubber band” for many families. Families make the stretch, but sometimes the band snaps.

Franklin said Olivet began examining the zero tuition option after the University of Illinois announced its zero tuition program three years ago.

The zero tuition program begins automatically. Students already enrolled will receive the discount if they qualify.

There are several important qualifications for the program. Zero tuition only applies to students from Illinois. That limitation is also true for the University of Illinois.

Qualifying students must be full-time, taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. The program is only for undergraduate students. It runs for four years for each student. Students must also be making “Satisfactory Academic Progress” toward their degree.

Students must also fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form. That form then gives an adjusted gross income number. Students qualify if that number is $60,000 or less. Students must also participate in the Illinois MAP (Monetary Award Program). The zero tuition aid kicks in after those two programs make their awards. Both aid programs were increased in 2022.

<strong>MUST ATTEND HERE, LIVE AT ONU</strong>

The zero tuition program also requires students to attend in-person on the Olivet campus in Bourbonnais and to live in Olivet campus housing.

Franklin makes the point that students, even those who do not qualify for zero tuition, can expect financial help.

“Our efforts to make an Olivet education affordable curates every possible tool into a custom award package for each student,” he said.

The university’s website contains a section called the “True Cost of Olivet” that gives samples of various families with various incomes and the help they can expect from different sources to meet the cost of college.

More information, including answers to frequently asked questions, can be found at <a href="https://www.Olivet.edu" target="_blank">Olivet.edu</a>.